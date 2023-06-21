Five Fast Facts: Patrick Peterson

Learn more about Steelers 13th-year cornerback Patrick Peterson in this edition of Five Fast Facts.
1. Peterson, an All-Pro cornerback, signed a two-year contract his offseason. Peterson spent the last two seasons with the Minnesota Vikings after spending the first 10 seasons of his career with the Arizona Cardinals.
2. Peterson, who will be entering his 13th season in the NFL, is a three-time Associated Press First-Team All-Pro selection, making it in 2011 as a punt returner, and 2013 and 2015 as a corner.
Peterson has 34 career interceptions, tied with Harrison Smith for the most interceptions of any active NFL player. He had five interceptions in 2022, the second-most of his career. In 2012 he recorded a career-high seven interceptions.
3. For his career, Peterson has played in 184 games, impressively starting all 184 of them. He has 34 career inceptions, including two returned for a touchdown. He has 610 tackles, 537 of them solo stops, 111 passes defensed, which is ranked third-most in the NFL among active players, and 15 tackles for a loss. Peterson was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft, the fifth pick overall. He was voted to the Pro Bowl in each of his first eight seasons, the first year as a returner (2011) and the next seven years at cornerback (2012-18). He was named to the 2010s All-Decade Team by the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 48-member selection committee.
4. The history of the Steelers defense was one of the big draws for him signing with the team.
"Any time you look at a Pittsburgh Steelers team you just think about the bruising mentality the defense brings. The bully mentality they bring," said Peterson. "For years the defense has always been the identity of this organization. The offense has always had great players as well, but when you think of the Pittsburgh Steelers, it's the Steel Curtain, guys like Troy Polamalu, James Harrison, James Farrior. I wanted to have my name be associated with those guys as well."
5. Peterson played college football at LSU, where he later donated $1 million to their weight room, which is named after him. In addition to being related to former Steelers corneback Bryant McFadden, his brother Avery Johnson was a wide receiver at the University of Cincinnati and his other cousins, Walter McFadden, Santana Moss and Sinorice Moss all played in the NFL.
