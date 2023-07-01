Five Fast Facts: Nick Herbig

Learn more about Steelers fourth-round pick Nick Herbig in this edition of Five Fast Facts.
1. Herbig was drafted by the Steelers in the fourth-round of the 2023 NFL Draft, the 132nd overall pick.
2. Herbig was a first-team All-Big Ten selection in 2022, as well as a CBS Sports second-team All-American and Walter Camp second-team All-America selection. In addition, Herbig was an Associated Press third-team All-American.
"I am excited to get to work with him," said outside linebackers coach Denzel Martin. "Looking forward to it. Right now, he will be at outside linebacker. That is where we have him. He is athletic enough (to move around) but we're going to start him at outside backer and try to make a big-time player out of him."
3. Herbig played at Wisconsin where he was a teammate of second-round pick Keeanu Benton, one of the Steelers second round picks.
4. Herbig is the younger brother of Nate Herbig, the free agent guard the Steelers signed this offseason.
"I can't really explain it to you. I am at a loss for words," said Herbig. "It's all I've really dreamed about. Now I get a chance to play for the Steelers, a legendary organization. And I get the chance to play with my brother. That's all I could ever ask for. Me and him talked about this since we were little kids. We shared the same dream. We've worked out together. That is my best friend. I don't think blood could make us any closer. I am so happy to be here."
5. Herbig said he and his brother played together when they were kids, as young as second and sixth grade, but not at a higher level. Now, though, it's all changed.
"It's the right place for me," said Herbig, who is expected to play outside. "It's exactly where I need to be. They want me to come in and be a dawg. That is what I do. Whatever they ask me to do I am going to come in and do it."