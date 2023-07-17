Five Fast Facts: Nate Herbig

3. When asked why he wanted to sign with the Steelers, Herbig was very matter of fact in his answer.

"It's the Steelers. Come on. What isn't there about it?" said Herbig. "I'm just happy to be here, happy to be a part of this team.

"I love the game of football. I think it's an art. I think it should be played a certain way. That's why I love to play the game."

4. Herbig was born in Hawaii and moved so he could play at St. Louis High School in Honolulu, the same high school of Tyson Alualu.

"St. Louis in Hawaii is the best football school in Hawaii," Herbig said. "We love football. We love to play the game."

5. Herbig played at Stanford University, the first Stanford player on the roster since guard David DeCastro was drafted by the Steelers in the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft. Before signing with the Steelers he never met DeCastro but was a huge fan.

"He is a legend," said Herbig. "An absolute legend. He is the GOAT. All I can try and do is carry on his legacy the best that I can. If I can be half as great as him, it would be great.