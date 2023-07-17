Five Fast Facts: Nate Herbig

Learn more about Steelers fifth-year offensive lineman Nate Herbig in this edition of Five Fast Facts.
1. Herbig signed a two-year contract with the Steelers this offseason. He spent the 2022 season with the New York Jets and the first three years of his NFL career with the Philadelphia Eagles. His brother, linebacker Nick Herbig, was selected by the team in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
2. Herbig started 28 of the 44 games he has played in over four seasons, including starting 11 games at guard for the Jets in 2022. Herbig played both right and left guard for the Eagles, playing in 31 games, with 17 starts, in 2020 and 2021 combined, and two games his rookie season. He helped to block for an Eagles offense that led the NFL in rushing yards, rushing touchdowns and was fourth in yards per rush in 2021.
3. When asked why he wanted to sign with the Steelers, Herbig was very matter of fact in his answer.
"It's the Steelers. Come on. What isn't there about it?" said Herbig. "I'm just happy to be here, happy to be a part of this team.
"I love the game of football. I think it's an art. I think it should be played a certain way. That's why I love to play the game."
4. Herbig was born in Hawaii and moved so he could play at St. Louis High School in Honolulu, the same high school of Tyson Alualu.
"St. Louis in Hawaii is the best football school in Hawaii," Herbig said. "We love football. We love to play the game."
5. Herbig played at Stanford University, the first Stanford player on the roster since guard David DeCastro was drafted by the Steelers in the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft. Before signing with the Steelers he never met DeCastro but was a huge fan.
"He is a legend," said Herbig. "An absolute legend. He is the GOAT. All I can try and do is carry on his legacy the best that I can. If I can be half as great as him, it would be great.
"We would watch his games on Sunday in the weight room, watch him just dominating. That's how I want to play football. I respect it. I want to be like him."
