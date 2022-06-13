Five Fast Facts: Myles Jack

2. Spent his first six seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars, who selected him in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft. Jack led the Jaguars in tackles in 2021 with 108, including 62 solo stops. He also had three tackles for a loss and two quarterback hurries. Jack was voted a team captain for the second-straight year and was the team's Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee.

3. Jack started 83 of the 89 games he played in during his six years with the Jaguars and started every game he played in following his rookie season. In his six seasons he recorded 511 tackles, 19 tackles for a loss, 6.5 sacks, 17 quarterback hits, three interceptions, 15 passes defensed, two forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and two defensive touchdowns.

4. Jack signed with the Steelers because of the team's winning tradition and said one of the coolest moments when he first arrived in Pittsburgh was walking past the six Super Bowl trophies on display at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.

"It really gives you chills," said Jack. "It shows the standard that is set around this organization. When you see six Lombardi Trophies that speaks for itself. You can't say anything. Walking in here you know it's business."

5. Jack had his share of success playing football…winning six consecutive peewee league championships in Gwinnett County, Ga.

"He was just special," his former peewee coach Jim McGuigan told The Orange County Register. "You could see it. You could feel it. … Myles just never stopped working, even when he was head and shoulders above everyone else."

Another one of his peewee coaches also told the paper he knew he was going to be special.