Five Fast Facts: Mitch Trubisky

Jun 27, 2022 at 04:30 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

Learn more about Steelers sixth-year quarterback Mitch Trubisky in this edition of Five Fast Facts.

1. Trubisky signed a two-year contract with the Steelers as an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

2. He spent the first four seasons of his career with the Chicago Bears, who selected him in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft, the second player taken overall. He played for the Buffalo Bills in 2021, where he backed-up Josh Allen, playing in only six games with eight pass attempts.

3. During his time with the Bears, Trubisky started 50 of 51 games, completing 1,010 of 1,577 passes for 10,609 yards and 64 touchdowns, 37 interceptions and a passer rating of 87.2. He also brings mobility, with 190 rush attempts for 1,057 yards and eight touchdowns. He had career highs in passing yards (3,223) and touchdowns (24) in 2018, and completions (326) and attempts (516) in 2019, while racking up 3,138 yards and 17 touchdowns that season and being selected to the Pro Bowl.

Trubisky was the fastest Bears quarterback to reach the 10,000-yard plateau, doing so in 49 games. He passed Bears legendary quarterback Jim McMahon, who reached the 10,000-yard mark in 58 games.

4. Attended Mentor High School and was named 2016 Mr. Football in the state of Ohio by the Associated Press and honorable-mention Parade All-America

5. Trubisky and his wife, Hillary, welcomed their first child, son Hudson David, on May 9.

