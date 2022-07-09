Five Fast Facts: Miles Boykin

1. The Steelers were awarded receiver Miles Boykin off of waivers in mid-April after he was released by the Baltimore Ravens.

2. Was drafted by the Ravens in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft. In his three seasons he pulled in 33 receptions for 470 yards and seven touchdowns, while playing in 40 games with 24 starts. He saw the majority of his playing time in 2019 and 2020, also blocking on offense and playing special teams.