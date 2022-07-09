Five Fast Facts: Miles Boykin

Jul 09, 2022 at 09:00 AM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

Learn more about Steelers fourth-year receiver Miles Boykin in this edition of Five Fast Facts.

1. The Steelers were awarded receiver Miles Boykin off of waivers in mid-April after he was released by the Baltimore Ravens.

2. Was drafted by the Ravens in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft. In his three seasons he pulled in 33 receptions for 470 yards and seven touchdowns, while playing in 40 games with 24 starts. He saw the majority of his playing time in 2019 and 2020, also blocking on offense and playing special teams.

Five_Fast_Facts_Miles_Boykin_Action

3. Boykin thought the Steelers were going to draft him coming out of Notre Dame after he made a pre-draft visit, but when the Ravens selected him, he decided Pittsburgh wasn't his favorite place. Keep in mind, that has now changed.

"It was crazy because I thought the Steelers were going to draft me originally," said Boykin. "But when I got to Baltimore, it was like, 'No, I hate Pittsburgh.'"

4. Was a teammate of current Steelers receiver Chase Claypool while at Notre Dame.

5. Boykin graduated from Notre Dame with a degree in marketing, celebrating his graduation around the same time he was drafted by the Ravens.

Related Content

news

Five Fast Facts: DeMarvin Leal

Learn more about rookie defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal

news

Five Fast Facts: Damontae Kazee

Learn more about sixth-year safety Damontae Kazee i

news

Five Fast Facts: Calvin Austin III

Learn more about rookie receiver Calvin Austin III

news

Five Fast Facts: Genard Avery

Learn more about fifth-year linebacker Genard Avery

news

Five Fast Facts: Mitch Trubisky

Learn more about sixth-year quarterback Mitch Trubisky

news

Five Fast Facts: Gunner Olszewski

Learn more about fourth-year receiver Gunner Olszewski

news

Five Fast Facts: George Pickens

Learn more about rookie receiver George Pickens

news

Five Fast Facts: Kenny Pickett

Learn more about rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett

news

Five Fast Facts: James Daniels

Learn more about fifth-year offensive lineman James Daniels

news

Five Fast Facts: Levi Wallace

Learn more about fifth-year cornerback Levi Wallace

news

Five Fast Facts: Myles Jack

Learn more about seventh-year linebacker Myles Jack

Advertising