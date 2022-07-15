Five Fast Facts: Mark Robinson

Learn more about Steelers rookie linebacker Mark Robinson in this edition of Five Fast Facts.
1. Selected by the Steelers in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the 225th overall pick.
2. He began his collegiate career as a running back at Presbyterian College in South Carolina, but after the school dropped football scholarships he transferred to Southeastern Missouri, also an FCS school. He transferred to Ole Miss and was forced to sit out a season following his transfer, and as a walk-on at Ole Miss thought he would be part of an offensive backfield but was switched to linebacker.
3. Robinson played one season at linebacker at Ole Miss, but it was enough to open the eyes of NFL coaches, scouts and general managers, most importantly those in the Steelers organization.
"I love linebacker," said Robinson. "For me it was a confident switch, a good switch. It's fun. I look forward to it. I love being on defense, hitting guys. I want to run around, play physical. They are going to know when I am out there. I am an energetic guy, and I am going to lurk and play ball."
Take a look at Mark Robinson's first photoshoot as a Pittsburgh Steeler
4. There will be a chip on Robinson's shoulder as he shows what he can do, something he always had as he fought his way to get where he is now.
"When you have gone through a lot to be here, it's different when you touch the field," said Robinson. "It's all smiles in the media and stuff like that. But a lot of nights and days lonely going through the process. It makes you different on the inside. It's a different purpose for me. I know what I went through to be here. I never take it for granted. When I touch the field, I am going to give it everything I have got. I am going to run the fastest, hit the hardest, and let everything work itself out."
5. Robinson is a proud graduate of Ole Miss, a goal he set out to achieve when he started college.