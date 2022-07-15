Five Fast Facts: Mark Robinson

4. There will be a chip on Robinson's shoulder as he shows what he can do, something he always had as he fought his way to get where he is now.

"When you have gone through a lot to be here, it's different when you touch the field," said Robinson. "It's all smiles in the media and stuff like that. But a lot of nights and days lonely going through the process. It makes you different on the inside. It's a different purpose for me. I know what I went through to be here. I never take it for granted. When I touch the field, I am going to give it everything I have got. I am going to run the fastest, hit the hardest, and let everything work itself out."