Five Fast Facts: Levi Wallace

4. Wallace's path to the NFL wasn't the easiest one. He was a walk-on at Alabama after playing intramural football with friends at the school made him realize how much he missed the game.

"I was bored. Friends were like let's do intramural football," said Wallace. "I was the best athlete on the field. I was playing quarterback, throwing dimes, running around like Lamar Jackson. It was a lot of fun. Those moments made me realize how much I missed football, being part of a team. The next semester I walked on at Alabama."

Wallace earned a scholarship and started for the National Championship team in 2017, alongside current Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.

5. His mom, Wendy Wallace, was a Steelers fan long before her son was signed by the team.