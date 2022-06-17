Five Fast Facts: Levi Wallace

Learn more about Steelers fifth-year cornerback Levi Wallace in this edition of Five Fast Facts.
1. Levi Wallace signed a two-year contract with the Steelers as an unrestricted free agent this offseason.
2. Wallace spent his first four seasons in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills. Wallace has played in 52 career games, starting all of them. He has 219 tackles in four seasons, 171 of them solo stops. He also has recorded 30 passes defensed, six interceptions, seven tackles for a loss, two quarterback hits and a fumble recovery.
3. Wallace started at cornerback for the Bills in all 17 games in 2021, playing 92.2% of the defensive snaps. He recorded 58 tackles, including 17 solo stops, a team-high 10 passes defensed, two interceptions, a fumble recovery and a tackle for a loss.
Wallace originally signed with the Bills as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2018 NFL Draft, and his 52 starts are the most by an undrafted defensive back since 2011.
4. Wallace's path to the NFL wasn't the easiest one. He was a walk-on at Alabama after playing intramural football with friends at the school made him realize how much he missed the game.
"I was bored. Friends were like let's do intramural football," said Wallace. "I was the best athlete on the field. I was playing quarterback, throwing dimes, running around like Lamar Jackson. It was a lot of fun. Those moments made me realize how much I missed football, being part of a team. The next semester I walked on at Alabama."
Wallace earned a scholarship and started for the National Championship team in 2017, alongside current Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.
5. His mom, Wendy Wallace, was a Steelers fan long before her son was signed by the team.
"My mom and her brother love football," said Wallace. "My mom could name every player off of every Steelers team. She talks about the Steel Curtain all of the time. She has been a real fan."