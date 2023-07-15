Five Fast Facts: Joey Porter Jr.

Jul 15, 2023 at 09:00 AM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

Learn more about Steelers second-round pick Joey Porter Jr. in this edition of Five Fast Facts.

1. Porter Jr. was drafted by the Steelers in the second-round of the 2023 NFL Draft, the 32nd overall pick.

2. Porter played at Penn State where he started 10 games at corner in 2022, finishing the year with 27 tackles, 21 of them solo stops, 11 passes defensed and a fumble recovery. He was named the Defensive Player of the Game by the team's coaching staff for his performance against Purdue (9/1) when he had a career-high six passes defensed and his first career fumble recovery. He also recorded a team-high eight tackles, all of them solo stops.

"He is tall. He is strong. He is long," said defensive coordinator Teryl Austin. "He gets his hands on receivers. He is a big target to throw over. That length is an issue. He has a big radius to get back to a ball he might look like he is out of position on."

PHOTOS: Studio photoshoot with Joey Porter Jr.

Take a look at Joey Porter Jr.'s first photoshoot as a Pittsburgh Steeler

Pittsburgh Steelers second-round pick Joey Porter Jr. poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Friday, April 28, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
1 / 12

Pittsburgh Steelers second-round pick Joey Porter Jr. poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Friday, April 28, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers second-round pick Joey Porter Jr. poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Friday, April 28, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
2 / 12

Pittsburgh Steelers second-round pick Joey Porter Jr. poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Friday, April 28, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers second-round pick Joey Porter Jr. poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Friday, April 28, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
3 / 12

Pittsburgh Steelers second-round pick Joey Porter Jr. poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Friday, April 28, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers second-round pick Joey Porter Jr. poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Friday, April 28, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
4 / 12

Pittsburgh Steelers second-round pick Joey Porter Jr. poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Friday, April 28, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers second-round pick Joey Porter Jr. poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Friday, April 28, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
5 / 12

Pittsburgh Steelers second-round pick Joey Porter Jr. poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Friday, April 28, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers second-round pick Joey Porter Jr. poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Friday, April 28, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
6 / 12

Pittsburgh Steelers second-round pick Joey Porter Jr. poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Friday, April 28, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers second-round pick Joey Porter Jr. poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Friday, April 28, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
7 / 12

Pittsburgh Steelers second-round pick Joey Porter Jr. poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Friday, April 28, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers second-round pick Joey Porter Jr. poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Friday, April 28, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
8 / 12

Pittsburgh Steelers second-round pick Joey Porter Jr. poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Friday, April 28, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers second-round pick Joey Porter Jr. poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Friday, April 28, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
9 / 12

Pittsburgh Steelers second-round pick Joey Porter Jr. poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Friday, April 28, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers second-round pick Joey Porter Jr. poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Friday, April 28, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
10 / 12

Pittsburgh Steelers second-round pick Joey Porter Jr. poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Friday, April 28, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers second-round pick Joey Porter Jr. poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Friday, April 28, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
11 / 12

Pittsburgh Steelers second-round pick Joey Porter Jr. poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Friday, April 28, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers second-round pick Joey Porter Jr. poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Friday, April 28, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
12 / 12

Pittsburgh Steelers second-round pick Joey Porter Jr. poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Friday, April 28, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

3. He was named second-team All-American by the AFCA, Associated Press, FWAA, Walter Camp Football Foundation and CBS Sports in 2022. In addition, he was named first-team All-Big Ten by the coaches and media and first-team Associated Press All-Big Ten. Porter was also the Nittany Lions Most Valuable Defensive Player.

PHOTOS: Porter Jr. at rookie minicamp

Take a look at photos of CB Joey Porter Jr. at the Steelers 2023 rookie minicamp

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) arrives at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in preparation for rookie minicamp, Thursday, May 11, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
1 / 14

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) arrives at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in preparation for rookie minicamp, Thursday, May 11, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) arrives at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in preparation for rookie minicamp, Thursday, May 11, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
2 / 14

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) arrives at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in preparation for rookie minicamp, Thursday, May 11, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) arrives at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in preparation for rookie minicamp, Thursday, May 11, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
3 / 14

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) arrives at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in preparation for rookie minicamp, Thursday, May 11, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) arrives at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in preparation for rookie minicamp, Thursday, May 11, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
4 / 14

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) arrives at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in preparation for rookie minicamp, Thursday, May 11, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) arrives at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in preparation for rookie minicamp, Thursday, May 11, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
5 / 14

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) arrives at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in preparation for rookie minicamp, Thursday, May 11, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
6 / 14

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Cory Trice Jr. (27) and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) participate in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
7 / 14

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Cory Trice Jr. (27) and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) participate in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
8 / 14

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
9 / 14

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
10 / 14

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
11 / 14

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Sunday, May 14, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
12 / 14

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Sunday, May 14, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Sunday, May 14, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
13 / 14

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Sunday, May 14, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Sunday, May 14, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
14 / 14

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Sunday, May 14, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

4. Porter is the son of former Steelers linebacker Joey Porter Sr., the Steelers third-round pick in the 1999 NFL Draft and is from the Pittsburgh area, having attended North Allegheny High School.

5. Porter had a strong relationship with Coach Mike Tomlin before he was drafted as he and Tomlin's son, Dino, are extremely close friends.

"Me and Coach T have a great relationship," said Porter. "I'm close with the family. Me and Dino Tomlin are great friends. We talk every day, basically. It was business at the end of the day, and that's what he told me. He's like, 'It's funny, because it's kind of like a family thing, but at the end of the day it's business.' So every time I walk in here, we've got to treat it like business, and I'm all about that, and I'm ready."

Related Content

news

Five Fast Facts: Cole Holcomb

Learn more about Cole Holcomb in this edition of Five Fast Facts

news

Five Fast Facts: Allen Robinson II

Learn more about Allen Robinson II in this edition of Five Fast Facts

news

Five Fast Facts: Broderick Jones

Learn more about Broderick Jones in this edition of Five Fast Facts

news

Five Fast Facts: Le'Raven Clark

Learn more about Le'Raven Clark in this edition of Five Fast Facts

news

Five Fast Facts: Darnell Washington

Learn more about Darnell Washington in this edition of Five Fast Facts

news

Five Fast Facts: Zach Gentry

Learn more about Zach Gentry in this edition of Five Fast Facts

news

Five Fast Facts: Nick Herbig

Learn more about Nick Herbig in this edition of Five Fast Facts

news

Five Fast Facts: Elandon Roberts

Learn more about Elandon Roberts in this edition of Five Fast Facts

news

Five Fast Facts: Tanner Muse

Learn more about Tanner Muse in this edition of Five Fast Facts

news

Five Fast Facts: Larry Ogunjobi

Learn more about Larry Ogunjobi in this edition of Five Fast Facts

news

Five Fast Facts: Keeanu Benton

Learn more about Keeanu Benton in this edition of Five Fast Facts

Advertising