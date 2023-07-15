Five Fast Facts: Joey Porter Jr.

Learn more about Steelers second-round pick Joey Porter Jr. in this edition of Five Fast Facts.
1. Porter Jr. was drafted by the Steelers in the second-round of the 2023 NFL Draft, the 32nd overall pick.
2. Porter played at Penn State where he started 10 games at corner in 2022, finishing the year with 27 tackles, 21 of them solo stops, 11 passes defensed and a fumble recovery. He was named the Defensive Player of the Game by the team's coaching staff for his performance against Purdue (9/1) when he had a career-high six passes defensed and his first career fumble recovery. He also recorded a team-high eight tackles, all of them solo stops.
"He is tall. He is strong. He is long," said defensive coordinator Teryl Austin. "He gets his hands on receivers. He is a big target to throw over. That length is an issue. He has a big radius to get back to a ball he might look like he is out of position on."
3. He was named second-team All-American by the AFCA, Associated Press, FWAA, Walter Camp Football Foundation and CBS Sports in 2022. In addition, he was named first-team All-Big Ten by the coaches and media and first-team Associated Press All-Big Ten. Porter was also the Nittany Lions Most Valuable Defensive Player.
4. Porter is the son of former Steelers linebacker Joey Porter Sr., the Steelers third-round pick in the 1999 NFL Draft and is from the Pittsburgh area, having attended North Allegheny High School.
5. Porter had a strong relationship with Coach Mike Tomlin before he was drafted as he and Tomlin's son, Dino, are extremely close friends.
"Me and Coach T have a great relationship," said Porter. "I'm close with the family. Me and Dino Tomlin are great friends. We talk every day, basically. It was business at the end of the day, and that's what he told me. He's like, 'It's funny, because it's kind of like a family thing, but at the end of the day it's business.' So every time I walk in here, we've got to treat it like business, and I'm all about that, and I'm ready."