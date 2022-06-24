Five Fast Facts: George Pickens

Jun 24, 2022 at 12:01 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

Learn more about Steelers rookie receiver George Pickens in this edition of Five Fast Facts.

1. Selected by the Steelers in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the 52nd overall pick.

2. In three seasons at the University of Georgia, Pickens finished with 90 receptions for 1,347 yards and 14 touchdowns. Pickens missed some playing time in the 2021 season after suffering a knee injury in the spring, playing in just four games and finishing with five receptions for 107 yards.

PHOTOS: Studio photoshoot with Pickens

Take a look at George Pickens' first photoshoot as a Pittsburgh Steeler

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Saturday, April 30, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
1 / 28

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Saturday, April 30, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Saturday, April 30, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
2 / 28

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Saturday, April 30, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Saturday, April 30, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
3 / 28

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Saturday, April 30, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Saturday, April 30, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
4 / 28

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Saturday, April 30, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Saturday, April 30, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
5 / 28

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Saturday, April 30, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Saturday, April 30, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
6 / 28

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Saturday, April 30, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Saturday, April 30, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
7 / 28

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Saturday, April 30, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Saturday, April 30, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
8 / 28

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Saturday, April 30, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Saturday, April 30, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
9 / 28

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Saturday, April 30, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Saturday, April 30, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
10 / 28

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Saturday, April 30, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Saturday, April 30, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
11 / 28

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Saturday, April 30, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Saturday, April 30, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
12 / 28

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Saturday, April 30, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Saturday, April 30, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
13 / 28

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Saturday, April 30, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Saturday, April 30, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
14 / 28

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Saturday, April 30, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Saturday, April 30, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
15 / 28

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Saturday, April 30, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Saturday, April 30, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
16 / 28

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Saturday, April 30, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Saturday, April 30, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
17 / 28

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Saturday, April 30, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Saturday, April 30, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
18 / 28

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Saturday, April 30, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Saturday, April 30, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
19 / 28

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Saturday, April 30, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Saturday, April 30, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
20 / 28

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Saturday, April 30, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Saturday, April 30, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
21 / 28

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Saturday, April 30, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Saturday, April 30, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
22 / 28

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Saturday, April 30, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Saturday, April 30, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
23 / 28

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Saturday, April 30, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Saturday, April 30, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
24 / 28

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Saturday, April 30, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Saturday, April 30, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
25 / 28

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Saturday, April 30, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Saturday, April 30, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
26 / 28

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Saturday, April 30, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Saturday, April 30, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
27 / 28

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Saturday, April 30, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Saturday, April 30, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
28 / 28

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Saturday, April 30, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
3. Pickens loves the physical style of play the Steelers offense has and doesn't mind it one bit when he is called upon to block.

"They're real physical. That's really the biggest thing. Aggressiveness," said Pickens. "That's one of the biggest models of their game. That is really one of the bigger things in my game. I'm always physical. And I'm always finesse. You put those two together, you create a Steelers mentality like the receivers they already have now."

4. Pickens has played in plenty of big games, including last year's National Championship game when Georgia defeated Alabama, 33-18. He has also played in the Sugar Bowl, Peach Bowl and two SEC title games.

5. Pickens brother, Chris Humes, played for Arkansas State and with the CFL's Winnipeg Blue Bomber for two seasons.

