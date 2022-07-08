Five Fast Facts: DeMarvin Leal

Jul 08, 2022 at 11:00 AM
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

Learn more about Steelers rookie defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal in this edition of Five Fast Facts.

1. Selected by the Steelers in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the 84th overall pick.

2. Played college football at Texas A&M where he started 12 games his junior season, finishing with 8.5 sacks and 12.5 tackles for a loss, leading the Aggies in both categories.

PHOTOS: Studio photoshoot with Leal

Take a look at DeMarvin Leal's first photoshoot as a Pittsburgh Steeler

Pittsburgh Steelers third-round pick DeMarvin Leal poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Saturday, April 30, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers third-round pick DeMarvin Leal poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Saturday, April 30, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers third-round pick DeMarvin Leal poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Saturday, April 30, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers third-round pick DeMarvin Leal poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Saturday, April 30, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers third-round pick DeMarvin Leal poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Saturday, April 30, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers third-round pick DeMarvin Leal poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Saturday, April 30, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers third-round pick DeMarvin Leal poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Saturday, April 30, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers third-round pick DeMarvin Leal poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Saturday, April 30, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers third-round pick DeMarvin Leal poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Saturday, April 30, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers third-round pick DeMarvin Leal poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Saturday, April 30, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers third-round pick DeMarvin Leal poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Saturday, April 30, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers third-round pick DeMarvin Leal poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Saturday, April 30, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers third-round pick DeMarvin Leal poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Saturday, April 30, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers third-round pick DeMarvin Leal poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Saturday, April 30, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers third-round pick DeMarvin Leal poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Saturday, April 30, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers third-round pick DeMarvin Leal poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Saturday, April 30, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers third-round pick DeMarvin Leal poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Saturday, April 30, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers third-round pick DeMarvin Leal poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Saturday, April 30, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers third-round pick DeMarvin Leal poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Saturday, April 30, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers third-round pick DeMarvin Leal poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Saturday, April 30, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers third-round pick DeMarvin Leal poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Saturday, April 30, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers third-round pick DeMarvin Leal poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Saturday, April 30, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers third-round pick DeMarvin Leal poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Saturday, April 30, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers third-round pick DeMarvin Leal poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Saturday, April 30, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers third-round pick DeMarvin Leal poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Saturday, April 30, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers third-round pick DeMarvin Leal poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Saturday, April 30, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers third-round pick DeMarvin Leal poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Saturday, April 30, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers third-round pick DeMarvin Leal poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Saturday, April 30, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers third-round pick DeMarvin Leal poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Saturday, April 30, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
3. Leal said he was excited to be selected by the Steelers because of the connection he made with defensive line coach Karl Dunbar leading into the draft.

"It's a dream come true and honestly, just pinch me because it's just so unreal. I was excited because this is the place I wanted to come. It was mainly because of Coach Dunbar that I was excited," said Leal. "He's an amazing coach. I definitely felt like our conversation. It automatically clicked and right away I felt like this is a place I want to play. This is the coach I want to play for.

"When we first talked, we hit it off, talked good ball, and he talked to my family, and I could tell they were interested as well. Talking to all the coaches at the Combine, a day full of meetings, he was special. I'm genuinely excited to be a part of the organization."

4. One of his strong points he said is his love of watching film, something he hopes can give him an edge heading into training camp.

"I like watching the little things that people do and how consistent they are," said Leal. "With film, you can slow it down, you can speed it up, you can look at so many different ways and different angles."

5. Leal was one of three winners for the Texas A&M 2021 Community Service Award, presented at the annual football banquet. The award is one of the top three overall team awards presented by the football program.

