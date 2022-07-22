Five Fast Facts: Connor Heyward

Learn more about Steelers rookie tight end/fullback Connor Heyward in this edition of Five Fast Facts.
1. Selected by the Steelers in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the 208th overall pick.
2. The one thing you definitely already know but sharing anyway, Heyward is the younger brother of Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward. The Heyward brother's lockers are located right next to each other in the Steelers locker room.
3. Heyward made the switch from running back to tight end for his final season at Michigan State, a decision that paid dividends for him. He finished the season with 35 catches for 326 yards and two touchdowns.
Take a look at Connor Heyward's first photoshoot as a Pittsburgh Steeler
4. In addition to playing tight end and fullback at Michigan State, Heyward also played special teams and understands the importance of it in the NFL.
"It's extremely important," said Heyward. "At Michigan State we valued special teams. The best players were playing on special teams. It's different when you come to the NFL. The starters aren't playing as much on special teams. You can lose and win games on special teams, so it's extremely important."
5. Growing up, Heyward was a frequent visitor to the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex and training camp at Saint Vincent College with his older brother. Now, it's completely different.
"I would come to camp, or the facility with Cam and I was just a kid in a candy store," said Heyward. "But now it's reality and I have a different perspective. I have grown up a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and to be a Pittsburgh Steeler is amazing. I only had to like one team all my life."