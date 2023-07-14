Five Fast Facts: Cole Holcomb

Learn more about Steelers fifth-year linebacker Cole Holcomb in this edition of Five Fast Facts.
1. Holcomb signed a three-year contract with the Steelers this offseason. Holcomb spent his first four seasons in the NFL with the Washington Commanders after they drafted him in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.
2. He played in 50 games in Washington, starting 48 of them. He has recorded 382 tackles, including 233 solo stops, and 15 tackles for a loss. He has four and a half career sacks, three interceptions, including one for a touchdown, and 10 passes defensed. He also has nine quarterback hits, five forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
3. Holcomb played collegiately at North Carolina, 2015-18, where he was a former walk-on and a teammate and roommate of Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky. Holcomb had 328 tackles in college and was a second-team All-ACC selection his senior year.
4. Holcomb grew up rooting for the Steelers as his uncle was a diehard Steelers fan and even took him to an AFC Championship game in Pittsburgh.
"My uncle was a diehard Steelers fan," said Holcomb. "I grew up watching Pittsburgh games. Somehow my dad was a Raiders fan, I don't know how. Those were the two games I watched. I know the history behind this organization. I know what they're expecting, and I feel like I can fit in well and this is my kind of organization.
"I love the atmosphere. I love the fan base. I love the organization. I love the coaching staff. I'm just super, super excited to get started working with these guys."
Holcomb said he doesn't remember exactly what AFC Championship game he attended, but what he does remember is the atmosphere.
"All I can remember is the Terrible Towels and everyone going crazy," said Holcomb. "I just remember the atmosphere and how crazy it was."
5. One thing that stands out about Holcomb is his hair and his mullet haircut. Holcomb was asked if he would be keeping the hair in Pittsburgh, and he said it was staying put.
"It's definitely become part of the brand," said Holcomb. "It's kind of grown on me. I wouldn't cut it for my wedding, so I don't plan on cutting it anytime soon."
Steelers signed LB Cole Holcomb on a three-year contract