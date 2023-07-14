Five Fast Facts: Cole Holcomb

4. Holcomb grew up rooting for the Steelers as his uncle was a diehard Steelers fan and even took him to an AFC Championship game in Pittsburgh.

"My uncle was a diehard Steelers fan," said Holcomb. "I grew up watching Pittsburgh games. Somehow my dad was a Raiders fan, I don't know how. Those were the two games I watched. I know the history behind this organization. I know what they're expecting, and I feel like I can fit in well and this is my kind of organization.

"I love the atmosphere. I love the fan base. I love the organization. I love the coaching staff. I'm just super, super excited to get started working with these guys."

Holcomb said he doesn't remember exactly what AFC Championship game he attended, but what he does remember is the atmosphere.

"All I can remember is the Terrible Towels and everyone going crazy," said Holcomb. "I just remember the atmosphere and how crazy it was."

5. One thing that stands out about Holcomb is his hair and his mullet haircut. Holcomb was asked if he would be keeping the hair in Pittsburgh, and he said it was staying put.