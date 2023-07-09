Five Fast Facts: Broderick Jones

2. Jones has started only 19 games at left tackle over the last two seasons for Georgia but held down that spot every game in 2022 and didn't allow any sacks in 445 pass blocks (per ESPN Stats), the most in the SEC. While Jones might not have a lot of starts under his belt, Coach Mike Tomlin said he is a player with upside, but also was quick to note he is a really good player now as well.

"He is an extremely talented guy," said Tomlin. "We were excited about him at every step of the process. We had dinner with him the night before their pro day. We had the chance to spend time with him in their environment. It was interesting. I was in Athens (Georgia) a year ago and took a group of his former teammates out and said to them give me a name that we are going to be back for in 12 months. Universally Broderick's name was the guys' name we got 12 months ago. That was the first time I heard his name. In investigating I see why they held him in such high regard. He is a really good player right now, but the upside is tremendous. He is a 'Diaper Dandy.' We're excited about getting him in the fold.

"In terms of the division of labor and who is going to do what, those things will be decided in the team development process. But make no mistake we are excited about having a young man of his talent.