Five Fast Facts: Broderick Jones

Jul 09, 2023 at 09:00 AM
Teresa Varley

Learn more about Steelers first-round pick Broderick Jones in this edition of Five Fast Facts.

1. The Steelers traded up three spots with the New England Patriots to select Jones, who played at the University of Georgia, in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft with the 14th overall pick.

Pittsburgh Steelers first-round pick Broderick Jones (77) poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Friday, April 28, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
2. Jones has started only 19 games at left tackle over the last two seasons for Georgia but held down that spot every game in 2022 and didn't allow any sacks in 445 pass blocks (per ESPN Stats), the most in the SEC. While Jones might not have a lot of starts under his belt, Coach Mike Tomlin said he is a player with upside, but also was quick to note he is a really good player now as well.

"He is an extremely talented guy," said Tomlin. "We were excited about him at every step of the process. We had dinner with him the night before their pro day. We had the chance to spend time with him in their environment. It was interesting. I was in Athens (Georgia) a year ago and took a group of his former teammates out and said to them give me a name that we are going to be back for in 12 months. Universally Broderick's name was the guys' name we got 12 months ago. That was the first time I heard his name. In investigating I see why they held him in such high regard. He is a really good player right now, but the upside is tremendous. He is a 'Diaper Dandy.' We're excited about getting him in the fold.

"In terms of the division of labor and who is going to do what, those things will be decided in the team development process. But make no mistake we are excited about having a young man of his talent.

"He's got big-time upside, but I also say he is a really good player right now. He's got a competitor's mentality. He is wired for this line of work. He's got a desire to be great. He's highly competitive. He has been a part of a winner. He understands we are in a winning business. He values that. Sometimes you can't really value that unless you've been a part of it, and obviously the run that that university has been on with their football program, and they have won about as much as you can win over the time they spent playing a significant role for them."

3. Jones, who wore No. 59 in college, will wear No. 77 with the Steelers to honor his late University of Georgia teammate, Devin Willock, who was killed in a car accident in January.

"It's in honor of my teammate that passed. He wore No. 77," said Jones. "I talked to the equipment manager, and he said No. 59 is not available right now. No. 77 was another option. So, I felt like I would do that for him, his family and myself."

4. Jones has two pet snakes, Pablo and Piper, and got into snakes when a high school friend had one as a pet.

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) visits the Pittsburgh Zoo after the NFL Draft, Saturday, April 29, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
5. Jones was a standout basketball player at Lithonia High School which he has said helped him in his play on the offensive line, especially his footwork. And by the way, he can dunk.

