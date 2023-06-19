Five Fast Facts: Breiden Fehoko

4. Fehoko's father, Vili, served as the mascot for the University of Hawaii from 2000-12 and was known as 'Vili the Warrior.' He also took on the same role when the Pro Bowl was played in Hawaii, doing the traditional Haka dance.

"My dad worked in the entertainment industry in Hawaii for many years, (mainly) at the Polynesian Cultural Center," shared Fehoko. "June Jones, who was the head coach of Hawaii at the time, he'd see my father there, and thought he had to have him as the face and mascot of the University of Hawaii.

"It was so awesome seeing him, because I got introduced to football at a young age, but now I got to see football at a higher, collegiate level. Having my dad take on that role as a mascot and us always being around the University of Hawaii football team and the facility and guys there, it was awesome. Looking back, my dad really didn't take that on for him. I think he took it on for us as kids to introduce us that playing college football was cool and making it to the NFL would be cool. It was really cool to see my dad do that."