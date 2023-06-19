Five Fast Facts: Breiden Fehoko

Jun 19, 2023 at 09:00 AM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

Learn more about Steelers fourth-year defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko in this edition of Five Fast Facts.

1. Fehoko signed a one-year deal with the Steelers this offseason.

2. Fehoko spent the last three seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers after signing with them as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft.

3. He finished the 2022 season with 23 tackles, 10 of them solo stops, with one tackle for a loss in nine games, including one start, after spending time early in the year on the practice squad. He added three tackles in the AFC Wild Card game against Jacksonville.

4. Fehoko's father, Vili, served as the mascot for the University of Hawaii from 2000-12 and was known as 'Vili the Warrior.' He also took on the same role when the Pro Bowl was played in Hawaii, doing the traditional Haka dance.

"My dad worked in the entertainment industry in Hawaii for many years, (mainly) at the Polynesian Cultural Center," shared Fehoko. "June Jones, who was the head coach of Hawaii at the time, he'd see my father there, and thought he had to have him as the face and mascot of the University of Hawaii.

"It was so awesome seeing him, because I got introduced to football at a young age, but now I got to see football at a higher, collegiate level. Having my dad take on that role as a mascot and us always being around the University of Hawaii football team and the facility and guys there, it was awesome. Looking back, my dad really didn't take that on for him. I think he took it on for us as kids to introduce us that playing college football was cool and making it to the NFL would be cool. It was really cool to see my dad do that."

5. Fehoko and his family performed the ceremonial Haka dance before walking into games at LSU, something that fired him up, as well as his teammates and fans.

