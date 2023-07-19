Five Fast Facts: Braden Mann

4. Mann won the Ray Guy Award in 2018, awarded to the top punter in the country. Mann led the country with a 51.1-yard punting average.

"I've been absolutely blessed this year by God and he put me in a great position," said Mann when accepting the award. "I've just been trying to take full advantage of those blessings. He's given me a great family, awesome coaching staff, great teammates, great punt coverage unit."