Steelers Nation Unite

Fans treated to live call with Kevin Greene

Jul 26, 2016 at 12:00 PM

Kevin Greene is less than two weeks away from taking his place among the game's greats, as he is set to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on August 6. On Tuesday evening, members of Steelers Nation Unite, the team's official loyalty program, got to talk live with Greene during a fan forum conference call.

With questions being fired at Greene about everything from his favorite training camp moments, to the dominant Steelers defenses during his tenure, to coaching against the Steelers in Super Bowl XLV, these fans were treated to an exclusive and entertaining call with one of the NFL's greats.

If there was one constant, though, throughout the entire call and Greene's answers to fans' questions, it would be his love and appreciation for Steelers Nation.

"It was awesome," Greene said of his time as a member of Steelers. "Playing in front of Steelers Nation at Three Rivers [Stadium], I was in football heaven. Just the energy in that stadium and the fan base, they were into it and intense. My wife, Tara, and I really enjoyed our years there."

Clearly, as evidenced by any Steelers game day in the fall, not much from that perspective has changed.

PHOTOS: Kevin Greene visits the Hall of Fame

Kevin Greene and his wife Tara visit the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

Pro Football Hall of Fame President David Baker, Marvin Harrison, Tony Dungy and Kevin Greene.
1 / 51

Pro Football Hall of Fame President David Baker, Marvin Harrison, Tony Dungy and Kevin Greene.

No Title
2 / 51
Kevin Greene
3 / 51

Kevin Greene

No Title
4 / 51
Pro Football Hall of Fame President David Baker, Marvin Harrison, Tony Dungy and Kevin Greene.
5 / 51

Pro Football Hall of Fame President David Baker, Marvin Harrison, Tony Dungy and Kevin Greene.

No Title
6 / 51
Pro Football Hall of Fame President David Baker, Marvin Harrison, Tony Dungy and Kevin Greene.
7 / 51

Pro Football Hall of Fame President David Baker, Marvin Harrison, Tony Dungy and Kevin Greene.

No Title
8 / 51
Marvin Harrison, Tony Dungy, Kevin Greene and Pro Football Hall of Fame President David Baker.
9 / 51

Marvin Harrison, Tony Dungy, Kevin Greene and Pro Football Hall of Fame President David Baker.

Marvin Harrison, Tony Dungy, Kevin Greene and Pro Football Hall of Fame President David Baker.
10 / 51

Marvin Harrison, Tony Dungy, Kevin Greene and Pro Football Hall of Fame President David Baker.

Marvin Harrison, Tony Dungy and Kevin Greene.
11 / 51

Marvin Harrison, Tony Dungy and Kevin Greene.

Kevin Greene and Hall of Fame staff member
12 / 51

Kevin Greene and Hall of Fame staff member

Marvin Harrison, Tony Dungy and Kevin Greene.
13 / 51

Marvin Harrison, Tony Dungy and Kevin Greene.

Pro Football Hall of Fame President David Baker and Kevin Greene.
14 / 51

Pro Football Hall of Fame President David Baker and Kevin Greene.

Pro Football Hall of Fame President David Baker and Kevin Greene.
15 / 51

Pro Football Hall of Fame President David Baker and Kevin Greene.

Tony Dungy, Marvin Harrison, Tara Greene and Kevin Greene.
16 / 51

Tony Dungy, Marvin Harrison, Tara Greene and Kevin Greene.

Marvin Harrison, Kevin Greene, Tara Greene and Tony Dungy.
17 / 51

Marvin Harrison, Kevin Greene, Tara Greene and Tony Dungy.

Kevin and Tara Greene.
18 / 51

Kevin and Tara Greene.

Tony Dungy, Marvin Harrison, Kevin and Tara Greene.
19 / 51

Tony Dungy, Marvin Harrison, Kevin and Tara Greene.

Tara Greene, Kevin Greene and Marvin Harrison.
20 / 51

Tara Greene, Kevin Greene and Marvin Harrison.

Kevin Greene
21 / 51

Kevin Greene

No Title
22 / 51
No Title
23 / 51
Kevin Greene
24 / 51

Kevin Greene

Kevin and Tara Greene
25 / 51

Kevin and Tara Greene

Kevin and Tara Greene
26 / 51

Kevin and Tara Greene

Kevin Greene
27 / 51

Kevin Greene

Kevin and Tara Greene
28 / 51

Kevin and Tara Greene

Kevin Greene
29 / 51

Kevin Greene

Pro Football Hall of Fame President David Baker.
30 / 51

Pro Football Hall of Fame President David Baker.

Kevin Greene
31 / 51

Kevin Greene

Kevin Greene
32 / 51

Kevin Greene

Kevin and Tara Greene
33 / 51

Kevin and Tara Greene

Tony Dungy
34 / 51

Tony Dungy

Marvin Harrison, Tony Dungy, Pro Football Hall of Fame President David Baker and Kevin Greene.
35 / 51

Marvin Harrison, Tony Dungy, Pro Football Hall of Fame President David Baker and Kevin Greene.

Tony Dungy, former offensive line coach Ron Blackledge and Marvin Harrison.
36 / 51

Tony Dungy, former offensive line coach Ron Blackledge and Marvin Harrison.

Tony Dungy and former offensive line coach Ron Blackledge.
37 / 51

Tony Dungy and former offensive line coach Ron Blackledge.

Pro Football Hall of Fame President David Baker.
38 / 51

Pro Football Hall of Fame President David Baker.

Pro Football Hall of Fame President David Baker.
39 / 51

Pro Football Hall of Fame President David Baker.

Kevin Greene
40 / 51

Kevin Greene

Kevin Greene
41 / 51

Kevin Greene

Kevin Greene
42 / 51

Kevin Greene

Tony Dungy with a Steelers fan.
43 / 51

Tony Dungy with a Steelers fan.

Kevin Greene with Steelers fans.
44 / 51

Kevin Greene with Steelers fans.

Steelers fans at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
45 / 51

Steelers fans at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Kevin Greene and Pro Football Hall of Fame President David Baker.
46 / 51

Kevin Greene and Pro Football Hall of Fame President David Baker.

Kevin Greene, Tony Dungy and Pro Football Hall of Fame President David Baker.
47 / 51

Kevin Greene, Tony Dungy and Pro Football Hall of Fame President David Baker.

Marvin Harrison, Tony Dungy and Kevin Greene.
48 / 51

Marvin Harrison, Tony Dungy and Kevin Greene.

Tony Dungy and Kevin Greene.
49 / 51

Tony Dungy and Kevin Greene.

Kevin Greene
50 / 51

Kevin Greene

No Title
51 / 51
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

There was also a very interesting story a caller told about how Greene helped make a non-football fan into a lifelong member of Steelers Nation.

"You were the reason I became a Steelers fan," explained Mike, a Steelers Nation Unite member from Chattanooga, TN. "I was a veteran and I was banged up in the hospital for two years. I decided to start watching football and had to pick me a team. The announcer said you were the only one who was parachute qualified. I was a paratrooper and I've been a Steelers fan ever since then. I want to thank you for the many years you played and congratulate you on the Hall of Fame. I also want to let you know we're going to win the Super Bowl this year!"

And while Greene was appreciative for the nice comments, he was quick to express his thanks to Mike.

"I want to thank you and let you know that I appreciate you and appreciate your service," said Greene. "We appreciate you."

It made for a great moment during a fun evening for fans.

To catch a full replay and highlights from this extended conference call, join Steelers Nation Unite and check out the 'Weekly Huddle' page.

These types of live and direct interactions with players, coaches and alumni (known as the Weekly Huddle) take place year-round and bring Steelers Nation Unite members closer than ever to their team.

Free to join, Steelers Nation Unite is how fans can get rewarded for their loyalty with amazing benefits and unforgettable experiences. Learn more about Steelers Nation Unite and sign up today to ensure that another exclusive opportunity isn't missed.

[ Join for Free ](http://www.steelersnationunite.com/register?utmmedium=referral&utmsource=Steelers.com&utmcampaign=training camp 727)
[ About SNU ](http://www.steelersnationunite.com/register?utmmedium=referral&utmsource=steelers.com&utmcampaign=evergreen article)

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Steelers Nation says #HereWeGo

The #HereWeGo hashtag was all over social media this week

news

Steelers Nation shows their support

Fans across the world gathered to show their love for the team

news

Colbert shares draft thoughts with SNU members

General Manager Kevin Colbert spent time on Monday talking with SNU members on a Steelers Huddle call

news

Rooney on 17-game schedule, fans, and more

Steelers President Art Rooney II spoke with fans during a call with Steelers Nation Unite members

news

Rehab is on schedule for Bush

Devin Bush gave insight into his rehab during the Steelers Nation Unite Huddle

news

Faneca: 'It's been amazing'

Steelers Nation Unite members had an opportunity to interact with Alan Faneca

news

A virtual sideline experience like no other

The Steelers are bringing the pregame experience to fans at home

news

Hilton opens up to Steelers fans

Mike Hilton brought his fun personality to the Steelers Unite Huddle

news

Haden setting his sights on 8 INTs

Joe Haden shared his thoughts with Steelers Nation Unite members following Tuesday's practice

news

Fitzpatrick looking to improve on last season

Minkah Fitzpatrick told Steelers Nation Unite members he wants to have six or seven interceptions in 2020

news

McDonald is seeing a completely different Ben

Vance McDonald shared his thoughts on how Ben Roethlisberger looks, training camp at Heinz Field and more with Steelers Nation Unite members

news

The Steelers Run and Walk goes virtual

Steelers fans from across the globe can take part in this year's event

Advertising