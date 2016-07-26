Fans treated to live call with Kevin Greene

There was also a very interesting story a caller told about how Greene helped make a non-football fan into a lifelong member of Steelers Nation.

"You were the reason I became a Steelers fan," explained Mike, a Steelers Nation Unite member from Chattanooga, TN. "I was a veteran and I was banged up in the hospital for two years. I decided to start watching football and had to pick me a team. The announcer said you were the only one who was parachute qualified. I was a paratrooper and I've been a Steelers fan ever since then. I want to thank you for the many years you played and congratulate you on the Hall of Fame. I also want to let you know we're going to win the Super Bowl this year!"

And while Greene was appreciative for the nice comments, he was quick to express his thanks to Mike.

"I want to thank you and let you know that I appreciate you and appreciate your service," said Greene. "We appreciate you."

It made for a great moment during a fun evening for fans.

