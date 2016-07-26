Fans treated to live call with Kevin Greene

Kevin Greene is less than two weeks away from taking his place among the game's greats, as he is set to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on August 6. On Tuesday evening, members of Steelers Nation Unite, the team's official loyalty program, got to talk live with Greene during a fan forum conference call.
With questions being fired at Greene about everything from his favorite training camp moments, to the dominant Steelers defenses during his tenure, to coaching against the Steelers in Super Bowl XLV, these fans were treated to an exclusive and entertaining call with one of the NFL's greats.
If there was one constant, though, throughout the entire call and Greene's answers to fans' questions, it would be his love and appreciation for Steelers Nation.
"It was awesome," Greene said of his time as a member of Steelers. "Playing in front of Steelers Nation at Three Rivers [Stadium], I was in football heaven. Just the energy in that stadium and the fan base, they were into it and intense. My wife, Tara, and I really enjoyed our years there."
Clearly, as evidenced by any Steelers game day in the fall, not much from that perspective has changed.
Kevin Greene and his wife Tara visit the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.
There was also a very interesting story a caller told about how Greene helped make a non-football fan into a lifelong member of Steelers Nation.
"You were the reason I became a Steelers fan," explained Mike, a Steelers Nation Unite member from Chattanooga, TN. "I was a veteran and I was banged up in the hospital for two years. I decided to start watching football and had to pick me a team. The announcer said you were the only one who was parachute qualified. I was a paratrooper and I've been a Steelers fan ever since then. I want to thank you for the many years you played and congratulate you on the Hall of Fame. I also want to let you know we're going to win the Super Bowl this year!"
And while Greene was appreciative for the nice comments, he was quick to express his thanks to Mike.
"I want to thank you and let you know that I appreciate you and appreciate your service," said Greene. "We appreciate you."
It made for a great moment during a fun evening for fans.
