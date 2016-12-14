 Skip to main content
Fans getting rewarded this holiday season

Dec 14, 2016 at 01:00 AM

This holiday season, Steelers Nation Unite is gifting members with some amazing prizes and experiences during the 12 Days of Steelers Giveaways. Free to join, fans can sign up for the official home of Steelers Nation now and be eligible to win through Christmas Day.

Simply visit SteelersNationUnite.com to sign up, complete your profile and enter the keyword GIFT in the keyword box on the homepage. Doing so will give you 150 yards, which automatically makes you a Veteran member and gives you a chance to win each day.

In addition to a new jersey being give away each day, there will also be other amazing gifts, including Christmas Packages, gift cards to the Steelers Pro Shop, signed Christmas cards, game-used memorabilia and much more.

Once you're a member, you can progress from Starter to Veteran to Pro Bowl to Hall of Fame level by completing a number of different actions. Each action gets you yards and for 150 yards you gain, you level up and unlock new benefits. Leveling up to Pro Bowl and Hall of Fame also gives you an extra entry each day in the 12 Days of Steelers Giveaways. 

Don't miss out on this exclusive opportunity to get rewarded with the official home of Steelers Nation. Visit SteelersNationUnite.com now to learn more and become an official member.

