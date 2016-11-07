Fans find hangout in unexpected place

It's no secret that Steelers fans exist in every corner of the world. For many fans, getting together with a group of friends to watch the game at a Steelers bar is just as much a part of their game day tradition as waving a Terrible Towel.

For a group of fans in the Baltimore area, a local bar has become known as a place where Steelers fans can go to watch their team. Over the past decade, Todd Conner's has become known as a Steelers haven, with 80-100 fans routinely gathering on game day to cheer on the Steelers while being surrounded by other fans in black and gold.

Kory Mitchell is a diehard Steelers fan and among the game day regulars at Todd Conner's who has helped put the bar on the map as the place to go for Steelers fans. A native of Delaware who now resides in Maryland, he got a love of the Steelers from his father and his grandparents, who were PA natives. It wasn't long after he moved to Baltimore that he began getting involved with Todd Conner's and Steelers fans in the area.

"Friends of mine opened this bar and said it was going to be a neutral place to watch the game and I said it was going to be a Steelers bar," Mitchell said. "I opened a Facebook page for the Steelers fans at the bar and it grew and became what it is now."

Even though they're deep in the heart of Ravens territory, the fans at Todd Conner's pride themselves on the bar being a welcoming place for anyone watching the game.