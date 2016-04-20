Steelers Nation Unite

Fans enjoy exclusive draft event

Apr 20, 2016 at 11:35 AM

The NFL Draft, especially the first round, is always met with anticipation and excitement by fans everywhere as they anxiously wait to see who their team selects.

At this time of year, NFL fans are routinely reading up on the latest mock drafts from experts and reporters on every sports and NFL website you can find. What most of those sites do not let fans do, though, is make their own mock draft picks live on the air.

On Wednesday afternoon, Steelers Nation Unite members went from reading about the first round to picking it, as they got the chance to make a pick for an NFL team in a mock draft of Round 1. The team's official loyalty program, Steelers Nation Unite delivers year-round opportunities to interact directly with the team, and this live mock draft was just the latest example.

The question now is how will these picks that members made stack up to this year's first round?

To see the full results of the draft and gain access to exclusive, live interactions with players and coaches, visit SteelersNationUnite.com now to sign up for free.

 

As members, fans receive exclusive content and great benefits, including 20% off their first purchase at the Steelers Pro Shop – World Headquarters at shop.steelers.com, as well as free shipping all year long.

Join today to get recognized as an official member of Steelers Nation and get rewarded for your loyalty to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

