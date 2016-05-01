Fan Blitz wraps up exciting weekend

The annual Steelers Fan Blitz, presented by XFINITY, is always a highlight of the offseason for Steelers fans. With families and groups of fans making the trek to Heinz Field from around the country, the culmination of Draft Weekend is met with excitement by the black and gold faithful.

A day full of autographs, photos, games and prizes, Steelers Nation Unite (the team's official loyalty program) brought a new spin to this year's edition of Fan Blitz. The PNC Champions Club inside Heinz Field was open to all Steelers Nation Unite members on Saturday with special offers, giveaways and programming.

Among the highlights of the day was the announcement of the Steelers Day 3 draft selections live from the PNC Champions Club. Craig Wolfley and Tunch Ilkin introduced Steelers Nation Unite members, who then stepped to the podium and announced the newest members of the Steelers.

For Sue Parkes, the winner of the Steelers Nation Unite Draft Weekend Sweepstakes, the weekend was a dream come true. A lifelong Steelers fan who now lives in New Jersey, Parkes and her husband Bob were treated to a VIP weekend in Pittsburgh and exclusive access to Fan Blitz.

"Never in my wildest dreams did I expect this. Steelers Nation rocks. I can't believe I got to announce the Steelers fourth round draft pick and I'm glad it was an easy name," Parkes said with a laugh.

The name she was referring to was Jerald Hawkins, the team's fourth-round pick out of Louisiana State.