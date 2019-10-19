Falling in love with football again

That weight loss, that determination, could have been a determining factor in Banner making the 53-man roster in 2018, with very little exposure to the team but plenty of heart and talent showing. But it was a frustrating season, not playing a single snap.

That's where the help of his teammates came into play, two in particular that provided complete opposite forms of reinforcement to help motivate him –fellow offensive linemen Ramon Foster and Maurkice Pouncey.

"Those are the OGs," said Banner. "One would congratulate and guide me. That was Ramon. The second was a motivator, discipline like. That was Pouncey. That balance is what turned me into this."

Foster has a calm approach that Banner needed. He provided the words of encouragement that kept him from getting down, kept him from beating himself up.

"Everything is not good, and everything is not bad," said Foster. "That guy has gone through a lot of bad. This is his fourth team. Mentally it can mess with you. He needs a little bit of Pounce and a little bit of me. He is very talented. As big as he is, his stature, not his weight. He is super athletic. One thing you can't buy is size. If he keeps everything right and stays on the path, he will be a phenomenal player."

Pouncey on the other hand gave Banner the kick in the pants he thought he needed. He let him know what it takes and that he wasn't doing enough.

"I always had an issue with being a game player, not a practice player," said Banner. "It started like that in second grade because I was five foot and I didn't want to hurt my friends. My dad told me when you play football, you're allowed to hit people. I never grasped that until I got around Maurkice Pouncey. I don't mind hitting anymore. In practice, in the indoor just working with Chuks (Okorafor), I learned to hit. When you get to that meeting room and the camera turns on, it took just two times for him to cuss me out and say this is what we do. You can do better. Pouncey said it.

"Then, when he said good job, I earned that. I want that to keep happening."

That 'good job' was one of the best things he could have heard. Something that made him want to hear it more, made him want to do whatever it takes to be the best offensive tackle he can be.

"The first time he said that, it was like when Moses parted the Red Sea and everyone was ecstatic and walked across," said Banner. "That is what it was like."

Banner had to take it to another level before the 2019 season. He knew more weight had to go and when Tomlin approached him about reaching that goal, it gave him confidence. It made him know that the coaches were invested in him and wanted him around for more than just a year.

"Last year, around Week 8 after we played a Thursday Night Football game Coach T talked to me," recalled Banner. "He asked, 'What do I have to do to turn you into a legit tackle?' I said what do you think? He told me I should stay out here in Pittsburgh for the offseason. That felt amazing, knowing he wanted me back here.

"That was pressure too. All I heard was it's go-time. It was motivational. He said I don't want you to seek comfort, I don't want you to be alone, I want you to be guided.

"(Strength and conditioning coordinator) Garrett Giemont asked me about my nutritional plan, asked what I was doing since we had a great way to slowly do it. In the past, coaches had asked me to lose a hell of a lot of weight in a short time. That is not healthy. We did it right.

"The offensive line as a whole, they did different things to help me. Pouncey said the coaches like you, they have shown that. You have to take care of your weight. He told me if I come back after the offseason and you are out of shape, you are going to get cut.

"I heard that every day I woke up. I heard it every day."

And when he woke up every day last offseason, he wasn't in the warmth of Los Angeles. He was in the freezing, bitter cold weather in Pittsburgh in January, February, March…you get the point. Banner made a commitment and stayed in Pittsburgh all offseason, a regular at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in the weight room when snow was falling and wind chills had most of the city hiding at home.

"It was cold and miserable," said Banner. "But I did it."

He held to his diet, thanks to getting into a routine of cooking and the aid of Chef Jae. And it all paid off.