'Everybody loved him'

The healing has begun for some, for others it will still take time. Villanueva said the way Tomlin has handled things, from the practice schedule to every other aspect, has helped and his decisions have all been on point.

But the struggle is still there. And there is nothing wrong with that.

"I think everyone does it on their own terms, or however they can," said Villanueva. "The loss of someone like Coach Drake is pretty tough, how much he meant to all of us, especially on offense.

"I know not many people have changed Ben (Roethlisberger), and he has probably had the biggest impact relating to players, the love for the game, the everyday enthusiasm, and the jokes. A lot of players were looking forward to that stability and energy and now won't have it so it's pretty tough. Other players can deal with adversity a little bit better in terms of getting over the loss, but overall it's been pretty tough, not just for the offense but the whole organization.

"From the first time he came he has been very upfront. He just walked in, he opened up his mind, was an outspoken leader about things that needed to be said. People respected that. People responded to that. When you have somebody who is such a genuine personality, people become very attracted to him. It was obvious. All the offensive linemen had individual jokes with him. Ben had a very close relationship with him. And the wide receivers and tight ends. Everyone who knew him respected him. The best thing we can do to honor him is do exactly what he wanted us to do, go out, which is play hard, try our best, do it in his memory and according to the values he instilled in all of us.