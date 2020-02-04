The ride of a lifetime: Devlin 'Duck' Hodges

"The other opportunities with the XFL and Jets came within a day and then the Steelers called and said we want to sign you back and I was like okay, let's go," said Hodges. "The first few days sucked. I was like what am I going to do. I didn't have a plan honestly. I knew this is what I could do, and this is what I wanted to do.

"I was driving to the airport to go to a tryout for the Jets when the Steelers called. Before I even hung up, I was turning around because I was familiar with this team, this organization, the way they do things. I was excited to come back here."

As if things weren't crazy enough, six days after being signed to the practice squad he was promoted to the active roster when Roethlisberger was placed on the Reserve/Injured list, ending his season.

And we all know what happened next. Mason Rudolph was injured in the Week 5 game vs. Baltimore and Hodges stepped in for him, and then went on to start the next game against the Los Angeles Chargers, winning his first NFL start.

He was no longer Devlin Hodges, undrafted rookie free agent. Instead he was better known to Steelers Nation as Duck Hodges, the rookie quarterback with country swagger who captivated fans with his fun approach and ability to step up.

There were so many twists still to come. Rudolph started the next four games but suffered a concussion at the end of the Browns game on Nov. 14. Rudolph remained the starter the following week against Cincinnati, but after being ineffective was pulled and Hodges stepped in in the third quarter and led the Steelers to a win. Hodges started the next two games, both wins over the Browns and Cardinals, and Duck Mania went crazy.

But the ride wasn't a smooth one. Hodges started in the loss to the Bills and then was pulled from his start against the Jets when he was ineffective, replaced by Rudolph. But when Rudolph was injured in the second half, Hodges went back in but couldn't pull out the win. He started the following week against the Ravens, losing his third game of the season as the Steelers came up short of making the playoffs.

It was a true roller coaster ride, one that was far from smooth, far from perfect. But it was still more than he could imagine when he first walked in the doors at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex last May.

"I could always imagine I would be playing in the NFL, but this quick, and how it happened. I couldn't imagine it," said Hodges in his Alabama drawl that lets you know he is as down-home and real as they come. "It's definitely a blessing being able to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers, one of the most historic franchises in the NFL. We had so much fun. Not the way we wanted it to end, but don't think I would trade this first year or group of guys for anything.