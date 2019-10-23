Conner's courage was never in doubt

'Conner Strong'

Those two words are emblazoned on James Conner's arms, one on the right, one on the left.

For those that don't know his story, they simply might think it's a description of how he attacks every play, every carry he makes as the Steelers' starting running back.

But those two words mean so much more.

Because 'Conner Strong' is a mindset, one that got him through the toughest time in his life.

And it is that strength that earned Conner the Steelers 2019 Ed Block Courage Award, an award he will receive at the Annual Art Rooney Courage House Luncheon on Nov. 5 at Heinz Field, which benefits Holy Family Institute. The award is voted on by his teammates and given to a player who has shown courage either coming back from an injury or a life-altering situation.

"It's an honor first and foremost to be recognized, but especially by my teammates, the ones I am with every day," said Conner. "They are the ones I go to practice with, compete on the field, essentially go to war with. For my teammates to vote for me shows the mutual respect we have for one another and it's such an honor to win this."

In Conner's situation, it was definitely a life-altering situation that had his teammates voting for him.

Conner was a running back at the University of Pittsburgh, battling an MCL injury that had him sidelined. While going through rehab, he realized something wasn't right, experiencing swelling in his face when he was lifting weights.

Conner brought it to the attention of the team's trainers and doctors, and before he knew it he learned news that would require him to be stronger than ever.

Conner was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma.

It was a diagnosis that not only shocked him, but also sent shockwaves through the entire City of Pittsburgh and all of college football.

"When I heard those words--`You have cancer'--I admit I was scared," said Conner on Dec. 4, 2015, not long after being diagnosed on Thanksgiving Day. "But after thinking about it for a bit, I realized that fear is a choice. I choose to not fear cancer. I choose to fight it and I will win.

"One year ago today I was asking myself, `Why me?' Why was I the lucky one to be getting the ACC Player of the Year award when I had so many teammates who deserved it as much as me? Now one year later, instead of asking, `Why me?' I am saying, `Why not me?' I can beat cancer.

"I know there are so many people in the world who were told by their doctors this week that they also have cancer. I want them to know that together we can--and will--beat cancer.