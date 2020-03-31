Colbert on Ben, the NFL Draft & more

On the challenge of preparing for the draft without being able to do evaluations of prospects in person:

"We have been evaluating these players since last spring. The scouts, myself, we have the coaches involved after the season. We are right in the middle of our draft meetings. We have been conducting those for the last week and a half and they have gone very well. We have a lot of information. Do we have all of the information that we would normally get? No. But we are no different than any other team in the league in that regards. But we do feel comfortable with the amount of information we have. When we do get ready to draft a player, we'll have a combination of five or six opinions between the scouts, myself, assistant coaches, coordinators and Coach Tomlin. We feel good about where we are, we just have to make the most of it."

On how everyone in the Steelers organization is doing with COVID-19:

"As we speak, to our knowledge, we have been fortunate in that regard. We don't have anybody that has been affected and hopefully the players can say that about their families. Hopefully our fans can say the same type of things. It's a once in a lifetime, hopefully, experience that none of us have seen before. We're all taking the proper precautions. Once we understood the depths of this issue, we all took the proper precautions and will continue to take them until it's a safe environment for everybody to proceed in."

On the competition at right tackle and left guard with the departure of Ramon Foster, the addition of Stefen Wisniewski and Matt Feiler returning:

"We have great options at those two positions. Matt Feiler has done an incredible job of turning himself into a player who was cut, a player who was on the practice squad and a player who has made himself into a solid starter at the right tackle position. When Ramon was injured last season, we put Matt over at left guard, which he had played before and he did a real good job. We know we have a guy who is an effective right tackle. He has played left guard.

"In Stefen Wisniewski we know we have a veteran starter who has started in two Super Bowls and he happened to win. We feel great about the competition that can occur at that position. We feel good about whatever the outcome is, we think it will be a good outcome because one will have outcompeted the other and we feel comfortable in knowing that we have options at more than one position in both of those players cases. Stefen can also play center, while Matt gives us that guard/tackle combination. It's a nice issue to be able to deal with. We would rather have more help than not enough."

On if they have done any video interviews yet with draft prospects:

Actually, we haven't done any yet. What we are doing—again, this would have been the week we were at owner's meetings. We would have been heading out to pro days this coming Thursday, and we would have been doing some interviews on site at some places and continued to follow up with the visits the following weeks. What we are going to do, the visits that we had planned when we got back from the owner's meetings and pro days, the visits we had planned, what we are going to do is a video/audio type interview with that player. Those will start up actually on Thursday. That is good at best. It is not as good as sitting down with a guy in person obviously, but again we will make the most of it and we will get the information we need.

On how you can account for a shortened offseason program:

Nobody knows what our calendar is right now. No changes have been made, but something that continues to be monitored and watched. And what we have to do as an organization is be prepared for whatever because nobody knows what the next step is. I know Coach Tomlin will be prepared. We will be prepared by supplying him with the right types of players. He and his staff will be prepared with whatever training recommended that the League has put under moving forward. But nobody has an idea at this point.

On where he sees Chris Wormley fitting in:

Chris was somebody that we were very interested in coming out of Michigan. We like Chris a lot. He has the prototypical 3-4 defensive end body type. He is a 300-plus pounder. He is 6'5, he can run, and he played in a similar type scheme. But again, in today's football, a base defense is really not your base defense any longer. A subpackage defense is. And Chris will be able to give us depth along the line. Especially in the subpackages. He will be able to provide us and play from the inside. The base defense, my assumption is he will still be used as a defensive end. But again, 75 percent of the time we are using two defensive tackles and he would be one of those in the subpackges.

On what the plan is for the team's second round pick since the Steelers don't have a first-round pick:

"We do have a first-round pick. That is Minkah Fitzpatrick. We can't be more excited about not only having Minkah in the fold from last year, but as we move forward into this draft because of the unknown issues we are going to be dealing with, we feel even more comfortable having made that trade than had we not.