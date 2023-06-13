Coaches Corner: Slotting reps inside

Tuesday, June 13

Slotting reps inside: One of the big questions for the Steelers this offseason that still has to be sorted out is who handles the slot duties with the departure of Cameron Sutton in free agency and the release of Arthur Maulet.

That duo shared the snaps for the Steelers in the nickel and dime last season, but defensive backs coach Grady Brown feels the team has capable potential replacements in veterans Chandon Sullivan, Duke Dawson and Elijah Riley.

"I'm excited to watch the nickels compete," Brown said Tuesday as the Steelers kicked off the first day of their mandatory minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. "I talked about that in our meetings, making sure that we give all three guys, as much as possible, equal opportunity. All three of them are viable candidates and I'm excited to see all three of them work this week."

Sullivan, a six-year veteran, has the most experience of that group and was added in free agency after spending the 2022 season with the Vikings. He has appeared in 71 career games with 31 starts, almost exclusively in the slot for the Packers and Vikings.

Dawson, meanwhile, is in his fourth NFL season and appeared in 26 games in 2019 and 2020 for the Broncos before spending time on the practice squad with Denver and then winding up on injured reserve with the Panthers in 2022. The Steelers signed him to a reserves/futures contract in January.

Riley, meanwhile, has been with the Steelers since 2022, when they claimed him off waivers from the Jets in August. He has appeared in 17 career games, including seven starts. Last season, he played in four games for the Steelers.

What is Brown looking for from that trio?

"From a Steelers standpoint, when you think about Mike Hilton, when you think about what (Arthur) Maulet brought to the table, you go back to Deshea Townsend, watching him play as a Steelers, I don't think it has changed much for us," Brown said. "The calls that you make might change a little bit. But you need that guy who is a hybrid run defender but is good enough to play pass coverage. You always need that guy."

One other player who could factor into the mix is veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson. Head coach Mike Tomlin and Peterson both have expressed an interest in the potential future Hall-of-Fame cornerback moving around in the defense, which also could include some time in the slot.

Peterson has expressed that desire in meetings with Brown.

"I think more importantly, Mike T expressed that to all of us when we started to pursue him," Brown said. "But you think about it, when you lose Sutton, you need someone to replace that. When you have versatility, what I have learned in the NFL, we cannot allow quarterbacks to be comfortable pre-snap. We need to affect them pre-snap. When you have a guy that can move around and there's some anxiety or trepidation, whatever word you want to use for the quarterback, where is he going? It always helps us. Then, when he snaps the ball, you hope your pass rush takes over and our technique will take over on that call."

Starting over: Cam Heyward and Larry Ogunjobi return for the Steelers on the defensive line, but the cast of characters behind the two veterans is much different than it was a year ago.

The Steelers added Keeanu Benton in the second round of the draft and also signed veteran defensive linemen Breiden Fehoko, Armon Watts and Manny Jones to a group that also includes holdovers Montravius Adams, Isaiah Loudermilk, DeMarvin Leal and Jonathan Marshall.

But Adams, Loudermilk, Leal and Marshall all are younger players.

It's led to a lot of teaching for defensive line coach Karl Dunbar.

"We've got a bunch of new guys and it makes you go back to the drawing board to teach them the basic way we do things," Dunbar said. "But it's good. It keeps the group hungry, getting the new blood in there. It's good."

It helps that Heyward has clearly taken on the role of elder statesman and isn't afraid to mentor the younger players, despite the fact players such as Loudermilk, Leal and Benton have all been drafted in the past three years to eventually be his replacement.

"He does a great job of taking care of his body. He does a great job of teaching the young guys how to take care of their bodies during the offseason and prepare for a long season," Dunbar said of Heyward. "I'm so thankful and grateful that we have him here."

With all of the bodies in the defensive lineman room, it's going to be a very competitive training camp for the Steelers at Saint Vincent College later this summer. The Steelers typically keep only six or seven defensive linemen on the active roster. The Steelers currently have nine defensive linemen with NFL experience currently on their roster.

But Dunbar isn't worried about that.