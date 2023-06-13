Coaches Corner: Slotting reps inside

Tuesday, June 13
Slotting reps inside: One of the big questions for the Steelers this offseason that still has to be sorted out is who handles the slot duties with the departure of Cameron Sutton in free agency and the release of Arthur Maulet.
That duo shared the snaps for the Steelers in the nickel and dime last season, but defensive backs coach Grady Brown feels the team has capable potential replacements in veterans Chandon Sullivan, Duke Dawson and Elijah Riley.
"I'm excited to watch the nickels compete," Brown said Tuesday as the Steelers kicked off the first day of their mandatory minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. "I talked about that in our meetings, making sure that we give all three guys, as much as possible, equal opportunity. All three of them are viable candidates and I'm excited to see all three of them work this week."
Sullivan, a six-year veteran, has the most experience of that group and was added in free agency after spending the 2022 season with the Vikings. He has appeared in 71 career games with 31 starts, almost exclusively in the slot for the Packers and Vikings.
Dawson, meanwhile, is in his fourth NFL season and appeared in 26 games in 2019 and 2020 for the Broncos before spending time on the practice squad with Denver and then winding up on injured reserve with the Panthers in 2022. The Steelers signed him to a reserves/futures contract in January.
Riley, meanwhile, has been with the Steelers since 2022, when they claimed him off waivers from the Jets in August. He has appeared in 17 career games, including seven starts. Last season, he played in four games for the Steelers.
What is Brown looking for from that trio?
"From a Steelers standpoint, when you think about Mike Hilton, when you think about what (Arthur) Maulet brought to the table, you go back to Deshea Townsend, watching him play as a Steelers, I don't think it has changed much for us," Brown said. "The calls that you make might change a little bit. But you need that guy who is a hybrid run defender but is good enough to play pass coverage. You always need that guy."
One other player who could factor into the mix is veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson. Head coach Mike Tomlin and Peterson both have expressed an interest in the potential future Hall-of-Fame cornerback moving around in the defense, which also could include some time in the slot.
Peterson has expressed that desire in meetings with Brown.
"I think more importantly, Mike T expressed that to all of us when we started to pursue him," Brown said. "But you think about it, when you lose Sutton, you need someone to replace that. When you have versatility, what I have learned in the NFL, we cannot allow quarterbacks to be comfortable pre-snap. We need to affect them pre-snap. When you have a guy that can move around and there's some anxiety or trepidation, whatever word you want to use for the quarterback, where is he going? It always helps us. Then, when he snaps the ball, you hope your pass rush takes over and our technique will take over on that call."
Starting over: Cam Heyward and Larry Ogunjobi return for the Steelers on the defensive line, but the cast of characters behind the two veterans is much different than it was a year ago.
The Steelers added Keeanu Benton in the second round of the draft and also signed veteran defensive linemen Breiden Fehoko, Armon Watts and Manny Jones to a group that also includes holdovers Montravius Adams, Isaiah Loudermilk, DeMarvin Leal and Jonathan Marshall.
But Adams, Loudermilk, Leal and Marshall all are younger players.
It's led to a lot of teaching for defensive line coach Karl Dunbar.
"We've got a bunch of new guys and it makes you go back to the drawing board to teach them the basic way we do things," Dunbar said. "But it's good. It keeps the group hungry, getting the new blood in there. It's good."
It helps that Heyward has clearly taken on the role of elder statesman and isn't afraid to mentor the younger players, despite the fact players such as Loudermilk, Leal and Benton have all been drafted in the past three years to eventually be his replacement.
"He does a great job of taking care of his body. He does a great job of teaching the young guys how to take care of their bodies during the offseason and prepare for a long season," Dunbar said of Heyward. "I'm so thankful and grateful that we have him here."
With all of the bodies in the defensive lineman room, it's going to be a very competitive training camp for the Steelers at Saint Vincent College later this summer. The Steelers typically keep only six or seven defensive linemen on the active roster. The Steelers currently have nine defensive linemen with NFL experience currently on their roster.
But Dunbar isn't worried about that.
"Last year we kept eight guys if you count the two guys on the developmental (squad), because you can keep 16 guys on the developmental," Dunbar said. "That's a good thing, because it's a long season. You never know if somebody is going to get nicked and you go from there. It's fun."
On the same page: Inside linebackers coach Aaron Curry confirmed he's in complete agreement philosophically with head coach Mike Tomlin regarding how the position needs to be played.
So there's no need for Curry to attempt to reinvent the Steelers' wheel.
"The biggest thing is, when I got here the expectations for everybody were laid out by Coach Tomlin from Day One," Curry maintained. "So everybody understands that we're gonna be a physical and tough football team. So everybody in the room knows that's the expectation."
Curry is in his first season with the Steelers after spending the previous four in Seattle.
He isn't concerned about getting his point across becoming a complicated process.
"You show what's acceptable and you show what's unacceptable, it's that simple," he continued. "And every man in the room has to be able to see the tape and take that critique and learn what's gonna be acceptable for linebackers and what's gonna be unacceptable. And once you lay those two things out there, they'll understand the expectations.
"I would say go look at how the Steelers have played defense around here for years. Guys have been running and hitting for years, playing physical and tough for years. So you show them the men that have played in this uniform before them and they understand what's acceptable. And if it doesn't look like that, then it's unacceptable."
-- Blog entry by Mike Prisuta
And then there were three: The addition of veteran outside linebacker Markus Golden as a potential No. 3 at the position behind T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith is bigger than big in the estimation of position coach Denzel Martin.
"It's huge," Martin acknowledged. "When we had our three, when it was Alex, T.J. and Bud (Dupree), that's when we're, we feel, our best.
"We want to have that room well insulated and be able to rush all throughout the game."
Golden has 111 career regular-season games, 68 career regular-season starts and 47 career regular-season sacks on his NFL resume.
He also turned 32 in March.
"I think he has a lot left in the tank," Martin maintained. "I think he's a great pro. He understands, he studies, he knows what he needs to do. He knows how to take care of his body, most importantly.
"That's what i think takes a guy like that to the next level."
Martin and Golden were roommates at the University of Missouri, but Martin insisted he wasn't the member of the Steelers' organization most responsible for vetting Golden in the free agency process.
"No, no, we have plenty of more qualified people to vet him," Martin emphasized. "I was just somebody that knew him, that's all it was. I can say, 'Hey, that was my guy. I know him very well. I know what he's going to bring to this team.'
"Basically, that's kinda where I stayed."
Martin knows Golden well enough to suspect Golden won't follow in the footsteps of Melvin Ingram, an accomplished, veteran linebacker who initially filled the No. 3 outside linebacker position at the outset of the 2021 season but quickly found the role unsatisfying.
Ingram played six games for the Steelers before eventually being traded to the Chiefs.
"I think he's fine," Martin said of Golden. "I don't see him in that Melvin Ingram mode. Melvin's a great player, too. There's no negatives with Melvin or anything like that, it's just things happen. Life happens, really, is how I see it.
"Marcus is going to come in, he's going to work hard and do everything we ask him to do."
-- Blog entry by Mike Prisuta
A fair question: Special teams coordinator Danny Smith said the Steelers would consider taking advantage of the rules adaptation that dictates possession for the offense at the 25-yard line following a fair catch on a kickoff "based on situation," in the regular season.
"It's gonna be interesting, the early part of the season, what people are going to do with it," Smith suggested. "What if we don't have a returner? What if you don't have your returner in that game? What if this kicker's out of sight and their coverage is kicking (butt) and you don't have your guy?
"That fair catch doesn't sound so bad."
Smith maintains quality kickoff returners haven't been legislated out of style just yet.
"People diminish that until you're in a critical game in the AFC North (Division) in the weather and the ball's in play," he said. "So what do you want? Early in a season? Not so much. Indoor games? If they wanna give you one, those kind of things.
"But honestly, in the division we play and the weather we play in, you're gonna have to return some balls. Your job is to get field position for an offense, yeah, you better have one."
Smith recalled last season's game at Carolina, when the Steelers kicked off from the 50-yard line, as the type of situation in which the new stipulation might have an effect.
"Squibs may come into play there," he said. "Now, I think you're gonna see kickers mastering the squib kicks like they do onside kicks in those situations. Not, obviously, from the 35 so much. Not, obviously, from the 20 so much. But from the 50, those kicks that occur, I think you're going to see people try to master the squib."
-- Blog entry by Mike Prisuta