Player of the Week

Claypool is Digest Player of the Week

Oct 16, 2022 at 05:13 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Bob Labriola

Steelers.com

CHASE CLAYPOOL
Wide Receiver

When you're a 6-foot-4 wide receiver in the NFL, there are two ways to play big. You might use that height as an advantage, or you might come through for your team in a bunch of the situations that ended up determining the outcome of the game. During Sunday's 20-18 victory over Tampa Bay at Acrisure Stadium, Chase Claypool did the latter.

Claypool finished with 7 catches for 96 yards (13.7 average) and a touchdown that was the first for a Steelers wide receiver this season. To be more specific, Claypool caught a 26-yard pass that converted a third-and-11, a 6-yard pass that converted a third-and-4, a 16-yard pass that converted a third-and-15, and a 6-yard pass on second-and-5 for a touchdown. Claypool is the Steelers Digest Player of the Week.

Also considered were Mitch Trubisky, who came off the bench after Kenny Pickett was ruled out of the game with a concussion to complete 9-of-12 (75 percent) for 144 yards, with 1 touchdown, no interceptions, a rating of 142.4, while also adding 12 rushing yards on two carries in the fourth quarter that helped ice the outcome; Cam Heyward, who had 5 tackles, a sack, and 2 hits on the quarterback; Larry Ogunjobi, who was a factor in the middle all afternoon and finished with 5 tackles, including 1 for loss, and had 2 hits on the quarterback; Devin Bush, who had 5 tackles and broke up the 2-point conversion pass that protected the lead late in the fourth quarter; and Terrell Edmunds, who led the team with 10 tackles, including 1 for loss, and provided veteran stability for a secondary that was missing a bunch of its front line players.

