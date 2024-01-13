Cheat Sheet: Steelers at Bills

The Steelers lead this series 17-12. Buffalo won the most recent matchup, 38-3, in Week 5 of the 2022 season. That was Kenny Pickett's first NFL start. The Bills have won three of the most recent four meetings. Before that, Pittsburgh was on a six-game winning streak against the Bills. The Steelers won 10 of 11 (including two in the playoffs) between the 1993 season and 2016. But the era between 1980 and the 1992 season belonged to Buffalo, with the Bills taking seven of eight games during that time. This has been a very streaky series. The Bills and Steelers started playing games in 1970, with the Steelers losing just one of the first six meetings. The last time these franchises met in the playoffs was the 1995 Divisional Round, a Steelers victory. Pittsburgh has a 2-1 edge in postseason matchups. But this is the Steelers' first trip to Buffalo in the postseason.