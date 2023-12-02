Cheat Sheet: Steelers vs. Cardinals

This was one for the ages and one of the greatest Super Bowls ever played. Larry Fitzgerald was an unstoppable force in the NFC playoffs and remained a game changer for the Cardinals, finishing the day with seven catches for 127 yards and two touchdowns. His quarterback, Kurt Warner, threw for 377 yards. But two of the most memorable plays in Super Bowl history were made by the Steelers in this game. The first, of course, was James Harrison's Super Bowl-record 100-yard interception return to close out the first half giving the Steelers a 17-7 lead going into the locker room. Not to be outdone, with 35 seconds left in the game, Ben Roethlisberger hit Santonio Holmes for a touchdown on a spectacular thrown and catch to seal the Steelers' sixth Super Bowl title.