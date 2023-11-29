 Week 13 Injury Report (Cardinals)

The Steelers began their preparation today for Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals, and there was good news.

Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was back on the field for the first time since he injured his hamstring against the Jaguars in Week 8 and was a full participant. Fitzpatrick has missed the last four games and prior to today had yet to practice during that time frame.

Coach Mike Tomlin said during his weekly press conference that the 'light is on' for Fitzpatrick and nose tackle Montravius Adams to return to action this week. Adams has been out since suffering his injury against the Titans, missing the last three games, but he was also back to work on Wednesday as a full participant.

"Got the light on for Minkah and Mon Adams this week," said Tomlin. "Both guys will be participants on some level (Wednesday). And then we'll let the amount of participation and the quality of participation be our guide as we lean in toward the latter part of the week, but we're cautiously optimistic about both."

Quarterback Kenny Pickett is dealing with what Tomlin classified as 'ankle discomfort' that he said might limit him some in the early portions of the week, but he was a full participant on Wednesday.

Receiver Calvin Austin III was the only injury coming out of the Bengals game this past week, suffering an ankle injury in game.

"He might be limited some in the early portions of the week," said Tomlin. "We'll let the quality of that, and the amount of that participation be our guide in terms of his availability."

With the potential of Austin being limited, as he didn't practice on Wednesday, the team signed receiver Jacob Copeland to the practice squad on Tuesday. This is Copeland's second stint on the Steelers practice squad this season. Copeland was signed to the practice squad ahead of the Week 2 game against the Cleveland Browns and released on Oct. 3.