Cheat Sheet: Steelers at Colts

Beginning in 1950, these two franchises have met 33 times, but only two of those games took place before 1968. The Colts and Steelers split their first four meetings, but the Steelers are 25-4 since, and overall Pittsburgh leads this series 27-6. Twelve of the games have been the Steelers against the Baltimore Colts. The Colts won just three of those dozen matchups. The Colts have won just two games against Pittsburgh in the 2000s, none in the 1990s, one in the '80s, and two in the '70s. The Steelers are currently on an eight-game winning streak against Indianapolis and have won five in a row in Indianapolis. The Colts and Steelers have met five times in the postseason with Pittsburgh undefeated in those playoff battles.