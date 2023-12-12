Week 15 Injury Report (Colts)

The Steelers began their preparation for Saturday's game against the Indianapolis Colts, practicing indoors at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on Tuesday.

Outside linebackers T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith are both in the concussion protocol and both were limited in practice on Tuesday.

"We've had a couple of guys that are in the concussion protocol," said Coach Mike Tomlin. "Alex Highsmith and T.J. Watt, they're in the protocol. We'll rely on the medical experts in terms of their availability. And then the stages of availability in terms of as we push through the week. I really wait and hear from them regarding those things."

It comes as no surprise that quarterback Kenny Pickett has once again been ruled out with his high ankle injury.

Tomlin said Mitch Trubisky will start again, and he expects to see more this week after dealing with a short week leading into the Patriots game.

"I thought Mitch picked up his play as the game wore on," said Tomlin. "I thought that is a reasonable expectation for him to be even better because of that experience and because of the experience of having a full week's prep this week in preparation for the performance in helmet reps and things of that nature. Full speed reps, excited about that component of it."

Mason Rudolph will once again be the team's No. 2 quarterback and will likely get more reps in practice this week after the short week prevented that.

"Mason will get an opportunity to get some reps, certainly," said Tomlin. "You don't get an opportunity to get a lot of that particularly when you're at the three spot. When you're at the two spot, and you have a full week, certainly. Last week, there were a limited amount of reps for all parties involved. And so, he certainly will get more opportunity this week from a preparation standpoint."

As far as other injuries the team has been dealing with, the outlook is good for multiple players.

"Elandon Roberts was able to participate in game and with an extended cycle. I'd imagine that's going to be less of an issue for him," said Tomlin of Roberts, who was dealing with a groin injury. "James Pierre will have an opportunity to play. Some of the other guys who kind of went into that game in less than ideal circumstances, I'm sure it will be better because of the extended weekend as we come out of it. Guys like Isaac (Seumalo) and Najee (Harris), who were limited last week in preparation will probably have more extended in helmet preparation, which is critical on a big week.

"We need in-helmet perspective on prep. We need good days. It's a big component of what we do."

Running back Najee Harris, linebacker Elandon Roberts and guard Isaac Seumalo didn't practice.