Cheat Sheet: Steelers at Bengals

This series began in 1970 and Pittsburgh leads the it, 68-39. Two of those games occurred in the postseason, in 2006 and 2016, with the Steelers winning both of those contests. Cincinnati has won four of the last five meetings, including the most recent game in Week 11 of last year. Before that, Pittsburgh was on an 11-game winning streak. Cincinnati has won just 13 of the 48 games between these divisional rivals that have been played in the 2000s. Mike Tomlin is 24-11 vs. Cincinnati, including a playoff win in 2016. Dating back to 2014, the Steelers are 8-2 in Cincinnati, but those two losses have come in the last three games. Over the past 10 seasons, Cincinnati is 3-2 with Joe Burrow as their starting quarterback against the Steelers and 2-12 without Burrow.