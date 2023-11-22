 Week 12 Injury Report (Bengals)

The Steelers began their preparation today for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, practicing inside at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.

The team goes into the week with injuries still a topic of conversation, with additional players landing on the Reserve/Injured List in the past week.

Safety Keanu Neal was placed on the Reserve/Injured List on Saturday ahead of the Browns game, while defensive back Elijah Riley was placed on the Reserve/Injured List on Monday.

The secondary has had their share of injuries, with safety Minkah Fitzpatrick missing the last three games with a hamstring injury, and he didn't practice on Wednesday.

"Minkah's working hard to be a component of this week's plan," said Coach Mike Tomlin. "As is Montravious Adams (who was limited on Wednesday).

"In both cases, we'll be thoughtful about their participation and levels of participation. As we get later in the week, we'll let the amount of that participation and the quality of it potentially be our guide in terms of their availability.

"We got other bumps and bruises associated with play. Nothing of a big-time significance to mention."

Receiver George Pickens didn't practice on Wednesday with a shin injury.

With the injuries at safety and linebacker, the Steelers have made multiple moves to the 53-man roster and on the practice squad.

Safety Trenton Thompson was signed to the 53-man roster on Monday, while linebacker Mykal Walker was signed to the 53 on Saturday ahead of the Browns game. Thompson was also elevated from the practice squad for the Browns game and Tomlin liked what he saw from him and Walker.

"I was really pleased with the level of communication and the quality of that communication," said Tomlin. "Particularly guys in the interior portions, communication portions of our defense. Guys like Mykal Walker, guys like Trent I thought they did a really nice job. It's not easy, but I thought we, particularly after the first couple of series, we settled down and operated with really good fluidity from a communication perspective and I'm thankful for that."