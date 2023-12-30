Cheat Sheet: Steelers at Seahawks

Ben Roethlisberger led the Steelers to the Super Bowl in just his second season in the NFL. This was Seattle's first Super Bowl appearance and the Seahawks were down on the scoreboard 14-3 after Willie Parker's 75-yard touchdown run early in the second half. With 6:04 left in regulation, this was still a 14-10 game in Pittsburgh's favor. But at that moment, the Steelers called a trick play in which Antwaan Randle El threw a 43-yard touchdown pass to Hines Ward to put the game away. Ward was the MVP of Super Bowl XL after catching five passes for 123 yards, including that key touchdown. Every one of Ward's receptions went for a first down. Probably the most memorable aspect of the Steelers' fifth Super Bowl victory was this was Jerome Bettis' last game, and it took place in Bettis' hometown of Detroit. This was also the first time in NFL history when a sixth seed went on to win the Super Bowl.