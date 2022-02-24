Catching on

No. 2 - Dec. 5, Baltimore: He Zigged, Then He Zagged

The Steelers trailed the Ravens, 13-12, but had a third-and-goal at the Baltimore 5 with 1:52 left in regulation.

Roethlisberger dialed up Johnson, and Johnson backed up Roethlisberger's often-stated contention that there's nobody better than Johnson coming out of a break.

Johnson deployed wide left initially and then cut behind Freiermuth, who had lined up in the slot, after the snap.

But what looked like a slant turned into a hard break by Johnson back toward the sideline that befuddled cornerback Marlon Himphrey.

Roethlisberger's pass was actually a little behind Johnson rather than toward the sideline, but Johnson was able to adjust to the ball and then beat Humphrey, who had overrun the initial move, to the goal line. The play became the game-winning touchdown in what ended up as a 20-19 Steelers' victory.