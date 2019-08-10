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Player of the Week

Bush is Digest Player of the Week

Aug 09, 2019 at 11:48 PM
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Bob Labriola

Steelers.com

DEVIN BUSH

Inside Linebacker

When training camp opened and Coach Mike Tomlin was asked about No. 1 pick Devin Bush, he said, "He has a lot to learn. He has a lot to prove." Forty-eight hours before kickoff of tonight's preseason opener vs. Tampa Bay at Heinz Field, Tomlin was asked about Bush's progress, and he answered, "Communication is often a display of understanding, and he's a pretty good communicator. So that tells us that he's understanding what he's doing and what he's being asked to do. He's got a big challenge in front of him tonight in the stadium, but I think he's game for it. I know we're all going to be excited watching him play."

It's fair to say Bush lived up to first NFL game expectations. Playing the whole first half with a unit that included only two other likely starters once the regular season arrives – Terrell Edmunds and Javon Hargrave – Bush was all over the field. He finished with 10 tackles in one half, and his total ended up still leading both teams at the end of the game. He also broke up a pass that would have gotten the defense off the field, but his play was nullified by a roughing-the-passer call on Tyson Alualu.

Bush is the Steelers Digest Player of the Week.

Also considered were James Washington, who caught four passes for 84 yards and a touchdown; Ulysees Gilbert, who had three tackles, 1.5 sacks, four quarterback pressures, and a forced fumble; Mason Rudolph, who completed 5-of-8 for 91 yards, with two touchdowns, no interceptions, and a 141.1 rating; Tyler Matakevich, who had four tackles, a sack and a forced fumble that was recovered by Isaiah Buggs; and Tuzar Skipper, who had two tackles including one for loss, one sack, and four quarterback pressures.

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