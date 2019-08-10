Bush is Digest Player of the Week

When training camp opened and Coach Mike Tomlin was asked about No. 1 pick Devin Bush, he said, "He has a lot to learn. He has a lot to prove." Forty-eight hours before kickoff of tonight's preseason opener vs. Tampa Bay at Heinz Field, Tomlin was asked about Bush's progress, and he answered, "Communication is often a display of understanding, and he's a pretty good communicator. So that tells us that he's understanding what he's doing and what he's being asked to do. He's got a big challenge in front of him tonight in the stadium, but I think he's game for it. I know we're all going to be excited watching him play."