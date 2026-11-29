From their head coach to his staff to the 53-man roster, the Steelers have seven WPIAL alumni. How fitting for District 7?

And throughout the day Saturday, current Western Pennsylvania football players competed in the WPIAL championship games for Class 1A, 2A, 3A and 5A. For the first time, players hitting paydirt got to do so in black-and-gold end zones, which were painted for the Steelers' 27-5 win against the Denver Broncos on Black Friday.

All the winners will move on into the PIAA playoffs to pursue a state title.

"It's awesome," said Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth, who was on hand at his home stadium to watch the student-athletes wearing the shoes he used to walk in. "This is the community they grew up in. Me and my buddies from high school, we always still talk about our bowl game, and our playoffs, and experiences and stuff like that. Playing for your community, playing for your brothers you grew up with, there's nothing better than that. These are the memories that are going to last a lifetime."

The action began before noon, with Clairton facing off against Fort Cherry at 11 a.m. in the Class 1A final. Clairton was defending its title from 2025, but the Rangers grabbed an early lead en route to a 20-7 win. It's the third championship in four seasons for Fort Cherry, which had never won one in school history until 2023.

"They wanted to set their own path. This group has been special for a very long time," said Fort Cherry's Tanner Garry, head coach of his alma mater. "I'm happy we get to cap it off with a WPIAL championship."

In the Class 2A title game, with former Steelers quarterback and Steel Valley star who was a WPIAL champion himself Charlie Batch on the call for the broadcast, Bishop Canevin stayed unbeaten and defeated Seton LaSalle, 42-14. Bishop Canevin was in the big game for the first time since 2022 and knocked off the defending champion. That's the third title in program history for the Crusaders and first since 2021 for the school in East Carnegie, part of Pittsburgh's West End.

"I can't say enough how much I appreciate the effort that my boys gave tonight out here," said Bishop Canevin head coach Rod Steele. "The execution was phenomenal. I mean, I can't say much. That was a well-executed ballgame. They followed the game plan, the script. I can't say how proud I am of these guys."

Third-seeded Hopewell captured its first crown since 2002 and stopped top-ranked Avonworth from repeating with a 21-14 win in the Class 3A final. The Vikings forced a fumble and recovered it with 27 seconds left inside their 5-yard line to avoid overtime. It was a rematch of the season opener for both teams, also a Hopewell win back in late August. And it's safe to say this one meant more.

"Words can't describe this. Look at that crowd," said interim head coach John Rosa, a Hopewell graduate, as he acknowledged the Vikings fans who made the drive from Beaver Country. "Our kids overcame adversity the last couple weeks, and it was a super job by our offense and our defense. We didn't play all that great, but we got it done when we had to."

To cap the four-game slate, Pine-Richland beat Penn-Trafford, 42-14, to become the king of Class 5A. Pine-Richland jumped out to a quick lead and would score the first 28 points of the game. It's an even-numbered year, so of course the Rams won the 10th title in school history, which includes championship runs in 2024, 2022, 2020 and 2018. This one was particularly cathartic, given last year's loss on this same stage.

"They were very motivated," said Pine-Richland coach Jon LeDonne. "We've been locked in at practice since the playoffs started. We keep telling them 'all gas, no brakes' and we've got to keep it rolling."

Former Steelers linebacker Arthur Moats was the color commentator for the final two games of the night. His fellow Steelers alumni who came to watch included Tyson Alualu, Terence Garvin, Russell Stuvaints, Vince Williams and Freiermuth.

Freiermuth and Williams live in the Pine-Richland school district, with Williams serving as the varsity team's linebackers coach.