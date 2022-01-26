Big Ben until the very end

No. 2: Oct. 31 at Cleveland: No, Over Here

It was fourth-and-goal from the Browns' 2 with 11:08 left in the fourth quarter and the Steelers trailed, 10-9.

They also didn't have a kicker, thanks to Chris Boswell having been knocked out of the game on a fake field goal attempt late in the second quarter.

So the Steelers were going for it.

They broke the huddle and lined up with running back Najee Harris to Roethlisberger's right. But game-wrecking defensive end Myles Garrett was on the other side of the formation, so Roethlisberger directed Harris to switch sides, just in case a little help on pass protection was required.

It was, and Harris delivered it by helping offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. keep Garrett off Roethlisberger. That allowed enough time for Roethlisberger to find Freiermuth in the back of the end zone, where he went up with safety Ronnie Harrison Jr., tipped the pass and then grabbed the carom while getting two feet down in bounds.

The catch would stand up as the game-winning touchdown in a 15-10 triumph.