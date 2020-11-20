Best of Asked and Answered: Friday, November 20

Let's get to it:

DOUG COOPER FROM DUNCANNON, PA: What happened to the running game? It showed a lot of promise earlier, but against two of the poorer run defenses, it has been really ineffective. Other than tight end Vance McDonald, everyone is pretty healthy and the passing attack is first rate, so defenses cannot sit on the run game. Just poor design or execution?

ANSWER: Just watching the games, what I am noticing is there's not sufficient push from the offensive line and when there has been it hasn't been supported by the kind of perimeter blocking necessary to run the ball effectively in the NFL. Hall of Fame guard and former Steelers offensive line coach Russ Grimm always talked about the job of an offensive lineman being about moving a man from point A to point B against his will. Not enough of that going on consistently right now, and without that there's no play design on earth that can compensate.

CASEY WALSH FROM BRIDGEWATER, NJ: I'm ecstatic to see the team sitting at 9-0, but the lack of a running game is a bit concerning, especially against Dallas' and Cincinnati's mediocre run defenses. Also, the Steelers are throwing the ball nearly 59 percent of the time, and I don't want to see a return of the Arians-era philosophy where Ben takes a constant beating. Do you also see that as a concern, especially come playoff time?

ANSWER: Coming into the game against the Bengals, the Steelers ranked second in the NFL in sacks allowed per pass attempt, and including the results from the Bengals game, Ben Roethlisberger has been sacked 10 times in 352 pass plays (attempts plus scrambles for positive yardage). Based on those numbers, the Steelers have done a very good job of protecting the passer, and Roethlisberger has complemented that beautifully by getting the ball out quickly when necessary. But the Steelers are going to have to be more effective running the football to make a deep playoff run. That's my opinion, anyway.

TOM GARRETT FROM MOON TOWNSHIP, PA: Every pundit is questioning the Steelers running game. This isn't the 1970s anymore, and the name of the game now is pass first and try to outscore the opposition. The Chiefs are the benchmark, with Patrick Mahomes and his receivers outscoring teams. You see how much trouble the run dependent Ravens and Titans are having right now. Am I wrong in this analysis?

ANSWER: It is not the 1970s anymore, but football at its core still is a game of blocking and tackling, and running the football is part of that. I would imagine that if the Steelers found themselves in a playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs, having an effective running game to go up against the No. 28 run defense in the NFL could help control the ball and time of possession to keep Patrick Mahomes and that high-powered offense on the sideline.

DREW PERKINS FROM BEAVERCREEK, OH: With the Thanksgiving night showdown vs. the Ravens on the horizon, it got me thinking about other matchups the Steelers have had on Thanksgiving and Christmas. How many games have the Steelers played on Thanksgiving and Christmas, and what is their record in those games?

ANSWER: The Steelers have played in just two games on Christmas – at home against the Ravens in 2016 and in Houston against the Texans in 2017. They won both of those. The Steelers have a 2-6 record on Thanksgiving, with all of the games so far having been on the road. Their victories came against the Chicago Cardinals in 1950, and against the Indianapolis Colts in 2016. This year's game on Thanksgiving will be the first ever for the Steelers in Pittsburgh.

JEFF ELINOFF FROM PITTSBURGH, PA: What are your impressions of Cam Sutton of late?

ANSWER: Cam Sutton seems to have settled into a role comfortably as an extra defensive back in the Steelers sub-packages on defense, and he is making plays. Through the win over the Bengals, Sutton has 13 tackles, including one for loss, one sack, one interception, three passes defensed, and three forced fumbles. Not to oversimplify things, but comparing the team's top two slot cornerbacks, Mike Hilton is better against the run and is the better blitzer, while Sutton is better in coverage.