Ben there, done that

After further review, the call stands.

After three weeks of catching passes at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, veteran free-agent wide receiver Donte Moncrief is confident he made the right decision when he signed on with the Steelers.

"Oh, yeah, most definitely," Moncrief confirmed.

The chance to catch passes from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger during three weeks of football in shorts has been everything Moncrief had initially envisioned.

"He's great, fantastic honestly," Moncrief gushed. "Just the way he throws the ball, the way he sees things before they happen, it's fun to play with him.

"You never know when you're going to get a ball so you have to run everything full speed if you're on the back side or not, because he'll come to you just to see what you're doing."

MEET THE NEW BOSS: The adjustment to the NFL for rookie wide receiver Diontae Johnson has included getting comfortable with Roethlisberger.

"It's different," Johnson admitted. "Just trying to get that connection down with Ben, it's crazy to me.

"It was just a big moment for me because I used to watch him growing up and now I'm here with him, so it's different."

Most of the time Johnson spent working with Roethlisberger on the field during OTAs occurred during position drills, not in 11-on-11 work.

"I haven't really gone with the first team these past three days," Johnson said Thursday. "Sometimes, I get in there for like a play.