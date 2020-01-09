Battle signed to Reserve/Future contract

The Steelers have added their third player in as many days when they signed former LSU safety John Battle to a Reserve/Future contract.

Battle, 6-0, 201 pounds, originally signed with the New York Jets as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2019 NFL Draft. He was waived by the Jets before the team went to training camp and signed with the Tamp Bay Buccaneers on Aug. 7. The Bucs waived him before the start of the regular season, but signed him back to the practice squad where he spent the year.