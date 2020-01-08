Transactions

Johnson signed to Reserve/Future contract

Jan 08, 2020 at 02:30 PM
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The roster additions continued today when the Steelers signed receiver Anthony Johnson to Reserve/Future contract.

Johnson, 6-2, 205 pounds, was originally signed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2019 NFL Draft. He spent all of training camp and the preseason with the Bucs, before being released before the start of the regular season.

Johnson was signed to the Los Angeles Chargers practice squad in September and spent the 2019 season there.

He played college football at the University at Buffalo where he caught 133 passes for 2,367 yards and 25 touchdowns in two seasons. He went to Buffalo after spending two years in JUCO at Butler Community College and Iowa Western Community College.

This is the second player the team has signed in the last two days. On Tuesday the team signed running back Darrin Hall.

