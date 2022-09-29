Austin stressing basics with run defense

To Heyward's point, run defense is about the group working as a unit. Ten players can be doing the right thing, but if one gets out of his gap or blows an assignment, the whole thing can look bad.

And playing without reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt, who missed his second game last week with a pectoral muscle injury, the Steelers are down a player capable of making superhuman plays.

They need everyone on the field to do their job on every play.

"Technique. Not getting off blocks. Assignments were really big," Heyward said of what's gone wrong. "When you win, you can say, 'Yeah, we stopped the run a little bit, but we need to clean up things.' We lost. There are things that are becoming more glaring. Take out some of those times where we didn't tackle or we didn't fit. It really exposed us. It allowed the guy to get to the second level. You can't have great backs at the second level."

That great back last week was Cleveland's Nick Chubb, who finished with 113 yards on 23 carries.

This week, the Steelers will face the tandem of Michael Carter and Brees Hall, who have split time almost evenly in the Jets backfield.

But because the Jets have been behind so much this season – they've held the lead for just 22 seconds all season – New York has been more of a pass-first offense. The Jets are 26th in the league in rushing, averaging 84 yards per game.

With second-year quarterback Zach Wilson perhaps coming back off an MCL sprain suffered in the team's first preseason game, New York could look to lean more heavily on its running game to ease the young quarterback into things.

The Steelers don't want the Jets to find their running game this week.

Austin is stressing to his unit that the tackling has to be better than it was a week ago against Chubb, when the Steelers missed six tackles according to Pro Football Reference.

"Keep them bottled up and make sure when you tackle, you wrap," Austin said. "We've got to do a good job of wrapping and bringing guys to the ground. You can't shoulder bump people in this league. We've got to be strong in our tackling and good in our pursuit angles. That's really important because these guys are shifty and they are fast."

And be where you're supposed to be at while also getting off blocks.

They seem like simple things. But the guys on the other side of the line are professionals, as well.

And if you make a mistake or aren't where you're needed, they will exploit things.