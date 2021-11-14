Asked and Answered: Nov. 14

JACK FOSTER FROM ROUNDUP, MT: Can you please explain the rule of the 40-second play clock in instances where I see that it's getting down to 15, 10 seconds and I see the quarterback or just recently the center raise a hand up with the wrist bent backward so the palm is flat, which is requesting the play clock to be reset back to 25 seconds. When can players ask for that, and is there a limited number of times to do that?

ANSWER: It's the referee – the on-field official wearing the white hat – who controls the play clock. Players can lobby for it to be reset, but the referee is the one who determines whether the "request" is granted.

MICHAEL TORSIELLO FROM SUMMIT, NJ: What's your honest assessment of Devin Bush to date?

ANSWER: I'd be curious to know what your assessment of Ryan Shazier was 28 games into his NFL career? Would you have been one of the people regular emailing me about how he should be moved to safety because he was too small to play inside linebacker and was going to be injured all the time? Anyway, as I alluded at the start of this answer, Devin Bush is 28 games into an NFL career, a career, by the way, that was interrupted by a torn ACL that caused him to miss 11 games of his second professional season. What Bush lost during those 11 games doesn't instantly return when he steps back onto the field, and allow me to add that just because Bush was declared physically able to return to play doesn't mean he has gotten back all the way to trusting his surgically repaired knee and is once again confident he can do what he used to be able to do on the knee. I believe Bush will conquer his current situation, and once he does, he will get back on the track he was on before the injury. To put numbers to that, in 21 games before he injured his knee, Bush had 135 tackles, two sacks, two interceptions, seven passes defensed, one forced fumble, and four fumble recoveries.

RICHARD SANTRY FROM ALLENDALE, NJ: You wrote that defenses can't and don't match-up cornerbacks with certain wide receivers from opponents? I can think of three or four instances where that was exactly what was done in the NFL this season alone.

ANSWER: First of all, I never wrote that "that defenses can't and don't match-up cornerbacks with certain wide receivers." What I wrote was that a defense can't immediately switch to a matchup situation in the middle of a game in response to a receiver catching a couple of passes on a particular defensive back, because a matchup situation impacts all of the other 10 players on the defense as well. An NFL defense is 11 players playing in concert, and if a coach wants to utilize a matchup situation it has to be practiced – and not just once – so that everybody knows what they're supposed to be doing in all situations. The Steelers have matched up with cornerback Joe Haden on more than one occasion, but it was something that was planned at the start of the week of preparation for that particular game, and all of the other defensive players practiced it for several days.

WILLIAM HEISE FROM SUMTER, SC: Playing the Bears last Monday night made me think of a game with the Bears years ago. If I remember correctly, the Steelers had a nice lead in the fourth quarter. I forget the quarterback, but I believe the receiver was Dave Smith, who was wide open, caught the ball, and was on the way to an easy touchdown. But he threw the ball down before he crossed the goal line. Is my memory correct?

ANSWER: It is not. The game in which wide receiver Dave Smith lost the ball on his way into the end zone after making a catch happened on Oct. 18, 1971, in Kansas City against the Chiefs. The Steelers trailed at halftime, 28-9, and lost, 38-16.

MICHAEL KISH FROM SARASOTA, FL: Tell us the truth on Ahkello Witherspoon. Doesn't even get a helmet? Not vaccinated? Not healthy?

ANSWER: Not needed. He was acquired as insurance against injury.