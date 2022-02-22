Asked and Answered: Feb. 22

DENNIS MOSBY FROM NAPLES, FL: Through the years, I have observed the detail and the excellent research that typify your regular articles and the Asked and Answered feature. A vast knowledge of football is exhibited in this body of work. If asked, would you accept the job of Steelers GM?

ANSWER: Very kind of you to write glowingly of my work, but so much of what I learned came simply from keeping my mouth shut and my ears open when I was around people such as Dan Rooney, Kevin Colbert, Bill Nunn, Tom Donahoe, and Jim Boston. To be frank with you, I'm barely qualified to empty the trash in Kevin Colbert's office.

JIM GRAVES FROM WATERTOWN, NY: After watching some NFL veteran players on the Rams getting very emotional about winning the title, I had a thought. Cam Heyward has never won a championship either. How many years does Cam have left on his current deal?

ANSWER: Cam Heyward is under contract through the 2024 NFL season when he will be 35 years old.

LYLE BURTON FROM ORLANDO, FL: Is there any chance another team would be willing to give up their first-round pick to sign Dwayne Haskins as a restricted free agent?

ANSWER: When Washington waived Dwayne Haskins, any team in the NFL could have claimed him for nothing. Haskins cleared waivers and then was signed by the Steelers to a futures contract. Why would any team give up a first-round pick to sign someone it could have signed for nothing, especially when that player hasn't taken a snap in a regular season game since he was waived?

MARK DIXON FROM ETTERS, PA: I look forward to Asked and Answered every Tuesday and Thursday. Your sarcastic sense of humor is very much appreciated. What are futures deals and what type of players are signed to these types of contracts?

ANSWER: The full technical name for the subject of your question is a reserve/futures contract, and it's given out by teams to players who did not finish the regular season on an active roster. Examples of players eligible to sign a futures contract are those who ended the season on a practice squad, or those who weren't on an NFL roster at all the previous season, or those who were on an NFL roster at some point during the previous season but ended the season out of the league. The futures contracts these players sign go into effect on the first day of the new league year.

KEITH WIMER FROM BOARDMAN, OH: What were your views on the potential development of Devlin "Duck" Hodges? Would there be any chance he might be signed and invited to Steelers training camp and given another shot? I personally thought he was a plucky kind of guy.

ANSWER: With all due respect to Devlin Hodges, he lacks NFL caliber arm strength. He is too limited physically to play the position in the NFL and being "plucky" doesn't compensate for that.

JOHN SMITH FROM SURPRISE, AZ: I thought defensive lineman Carlos Davis looked like a promising prospect on draft day back in 2020, but I don't recall hearing his name even once during the 2021 season. What kind of season did he have, by the numbers?

ANSWER: Carlos Davis played 17 defensive snaps in the opener in Buffalo vs. the Bills, and he finished with one tackle. Injured in that game, Davis went on injured reserve and missed the next 12 games. He didn't play again until Dec. 19 vs. Tennessee. Davis finished with five tackles, including one for loss.

BRIAN HANFORD FROM SELINSGROVE, PA: I just don't see Mason Rudolph or Dwayne Haskins being the solution at quarterback, nor do I see any veteran worth going after, which leaves this draft one of the most important since Ben Roethlisberger was selected in 2004. If they are forced to trade up, what is the most likely scenario in your opinion? Will they need to trade into the top 10 or will a smaller trade with the Chargers at No. 17 be good enough? I am guessing it's Kenny Pickett or Malik Willis or bust this year. Am I correct?

ANSWER: You're not only incorrect, but you're incorrect in so many different ways it's difficult to keep track of them all. I don't believe the Steelers share your opinion about Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins, and I believe even less that the team shares your opinion that "it's Kenny Pickett or Malik Willis or bust." The Steelers won't be "forced to trade up." It's not mandatory the team spends a first-round pick on a quarterback this year, nor is it mandatory they use any of their six draft picks on a quarterback this year. And just because you don't "see any veteran worth going after" has no bearing on whether the Steelers might have an interest in adding a veteran quarterback to the offseason competition.