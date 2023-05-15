Anderson ready to prove himself

Anderson credits part of that football mentality to his love of playing chess. He started playing at a summer enrichment camp when he was just nine years old and the passion continued through high school, joining the chess club at Bishop McNamara High School. And to this day, he still loves to sit down and challenge an opponent.

"It was something that was calm and eased my mind," said Anderson. "It requires a lot of brain power in the moment. It just helps with overall knowledge. I feel like life is like chess. People make decisions that are sort of immediate or do what feels right, react in the moment. You can't always do that. Things aren't always going to go your way. If they do, great. If not, you have to have something thought out and calculated. You aren't going to make every block. Every scheme can't work against every team. You have to have something different. That is the same with chess. It's always so unique. You don't make the same moves every game.

"I feel like you have to have that mental capacity to make calculated decisions. In chess you have to think about every piece on the board. Football is the same way. I have to move my pawns forward to take somebody's bishop, but meanwhile they are setting me up to take my queen. On the field, you have the same thing. If 10 guys are doing the right thing, and one person isn't doing what they are supposed to do, you are hurting the team. When you have your queen taken, it's hurting your chess board. It's the same premise in my head for football."

While Anderson's football skills have grown over the years at Maryland, his football IQ has continued to take off. He understands the importance of both sides of the game and that one is non-existent without the other.

"They both go hand-in-hand," said Anderson. "You can be the best athlete in the world but not know the playbook in and out. Sometimes you can wing it, but when it matters it can mess you up. You can also be the smartest guy in the world, but if you can't play a lick of football, you can kiss your hopes goodbye of getting on the field. They go hand-in-hand and I know how important both are."

At 6-4, 305 pounds, Anderson isn't your typical chess player. He said he sometimes gets looks when he sits down at the chess board, and others aren't always aware of how good he actually is.

But when he started playing football, he wasn't typical either. While other five-year olds were playing regular flag football, he took it a step further.

"I played contact flag," said Anderson. "Regular flag wasn't doing it for me. In contact flag you could block so I started playing contact flag. That is where my love of the game grew."

His father, Robert Anderson, also helped grow that love. He played college football at Howard University and was always there for his son to guide him through his game and be his toughest critic and biggest supporter.

"He took me to all my games and was always there helping me," said Anderson. "He always let me know when I messed up. He was always the last to let me hear it when I did something good. That is the way it's supposed to be. You can always do something better."