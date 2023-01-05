An opportunity to say thank you to the fans

This Sunday's game is the team's annual 'Thank You Fans' game, an opportunity for the organization to show their gratitude for all the support Steelers Nation provides during the season and year-round.

The team is currently running a "Thank You Fans Sweepstakes" on Steelers.com and among the prizes being awarded are a Cameron Heyward autographed authentic jersey, a Minkah Fitzpatrick autographed full sized helmet, a Pat Freiermuth autographed authentic football, a Kenny Pickett autographed mini helmet and a Najee Harris autographed replica jersey.

On game day, the appreciation will continue at Acrisure Stadium.

Steelers President Art Rooney II will deliver a 'Thank You' message to the fans that will be shown on the scoreboard for those in attendance at the game, and he will also have a message for the fans across the country and worldwide thanking them for their unwavering support.

All fans attending the game will automatically be entered to win prizes simply by scanning their mobile ticket when they enter Acrisure Stadium. Prizes will be awarded throughout the game, with them distributed through all four quarters.

There will be 10 randomly selected season tickets holders who have had perfect attendance this season presented with an autographed football, and one of them will walk away with tickets to the Super Bowl or Pro Bowl. Members of the Season Ticket Holders Advisory Board will also be honored and presented with a football signed by Steelers President Art Rooney II. There will also be an in-stadium giveaway to five long-time season ticket holders, each of them receiving an autographed jersey.

Fans will have an opportunity to be featured on the team's SNU social channels showing their support of the team.