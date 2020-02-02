An 'Immaculate' moment

"I want one moment in time

When I'm more than I thought I could be

When all of my dreams are a heartbeat away

And the answers are all up to me

Give me one moment in time

When I'm racing with destiny

Then in that one moment of time

I will feel

I will feel eternity" - One Moment in Time – Whitney Houston

Those words say it all.

One moment in time.

One moment that was all about destiny.

One moment that would change so much.

There have been millions of moments in NFL history, but only one moment was 'Immaculate.'

The 'Immaculate Reception.'

During the Fox Pre-Game Show for Super Bowl LIV, the 'Immaculate Reception' was announced as the winner of the Greatest Moment in NFL History, voted on by fans and a perfect way to wrap up the NFL's 100th season celebration.

"It is unbelievable how this play has stood the test of time," said Franco Harris. "I would probably look at it this way. That play symbolized the spirit of winning, of never giving up and the unexpected can happen at the most unexpected time. I mention to people that The Chief, Mr. Art Rooney Sr., got on the elevator thinking we lost and when he got off, he got off a winner.

"When I still watch the play, I still just shake my head and have no clue how all of this happened. It's just so many aspects of the play don't really make football sense. How did it all come together? How did it all finish the way it did? It's just hard to think about all of the pieces that had to come together and when you break each one of those pieces up, one little thing could have disrupted it all, but it all came together at that moment.

"This moment has continued to live on and take a life of its own."

When you hear 'Immaculate Reception,' your mind immediately goes back to that December day back in 1972. And let's face it, the vast majority who voted for it, didn't even see it happen in person, or even hear about it until years later when introduced to it through generations of Steelers' fans before them.

The iconic play happened at Three Rivers Stadium in an AFC Divisional Playoff Game vs. the Oakland Raiders. Raiders quarterback Ken Stabler had run 30 yards for a touchdown that gave his team a 7-6 lead with just 1:17 to play. Soon afterward, quarterback Terry Bradshaw and the rest of the Steelers offense were facing an intimidating fourth-and-10 from the 40-yard line with just 22 seconds remaining.